ResGreen Launches New Multi-Color, Column Indicator Lights for Industrial Use

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI) (OTC PINK: RGGI), a next-gen mobile robot and software solutions company, expanded its wireless automation devices portfolio by adding single, multi-color indicator lights for manufacturing facilities and warehouses. The products can identify different situations, such as traffic stops, equipment status and safety hazards by displaying millions of different colors and several patterns in one light.



“Our rugged indicator lights can be customized to meet our customers’ individual needs,” said Parsh Patel, CEO at ResGreen. “They can even be placed on top of each other to create a stacklight with up to eight individual lights that can be individually controlled.”

The single industrial lights feature 32 individual LEDs, which can be combined to create an array of colors using the RGB (Red, Green, Blue) color model. The lights, which are 7.5” wide x 9” long, are designed to provide years of bright, maintenance-free illumination in rugged environments.

The lights are wireless, which allows them to be placed in any location or on moving objects. Bluetooth or LoRa models are available upon request. They use MQTT communications protocol to integrate with ResGreen’s BotWay software, as well as software systems from other suppliers. A recently introduced web-based interface allows the lights to be controlled and monitored remotely with a smartphone, tablet or desktop computer.

About ResGreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

ResGreen is a premier provider of automated material handling solutions, including interoperable software, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and industrial automation devices. Connectivity and collaboration are the cornerstones of ResGreen’s products, as well as Industry 4.0 and 5.0. ResGreen’s team of experienced engineers use the Internet of Things (IoT), MQTT protocol and Robot Operating System (ROS) to design technologies that interface with a wide variety of automated equipment, electronic components and software systems. For more information, visit resgreengroup.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66283a65-b918-4662-bc35-334309b57c07