12th Annual National Rural Health Day is November 17

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Each year, the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) and rural-focused organizations across the United States set aside the third Thursday of November (Nov. 17, 2022) to recognize National Rural Health Day (NRHD). Now in its 12th year, NRHD is an opportunity to celebrate the #PowerOfRural and honor the individuals and organizations serving the health needs of nearly 61 million people living in rural America.

On Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. ET, NOSORH will host a special web event - Collaboration Carpool: Conversations with Mission-Minded Rural Stakeholders. The live event will feature the following national, regional, and state leaders/influencers representing different rural stakeholder groups:

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA): Kellie Kubena, USDA, and Armando Valdez, Colorado USDA

Kellie Kubena, USDA, and Armando Valdez, Colorado USDA Broadband : Shirley Bloomfield, NTCA - The Rural Broadband Association, and Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications

: Shirley Bloomfield, NTCA - The Rural Broadband Association, and Gary Johnson, Paul Bunyan Communications Philanthropy : Anne Kubisch, The Ford Family Foundation, and Walter Panzirer, The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust

: Anne Kubisch, The Ford Family Foundation, and Walter Panzirer, The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust Public Health : Dr. Brian Castrucci, de Beaumont Foundation, and Arletha Howard, Tougaloo College/Delta HealthPartners Healthy Start Initiative

: Dr. Brian Castrucci, de Beaumont Foundation, and Arletha Howard, Tougaloo College/Delta HealthPartners Healthy Start Initiative Rural Health Clinics and Community Health Centers: Dr. Julie Wood, American Academy of Family Physicians, and Mary Zelazny, Finger Lakes Community Health and Finger Lakes Telehealth Network

In addition, NOSORH's annual e-book of "Community Stars" will be published on NRHD on PowerofRural.org, with a total of 48 states represented by individuals or organizations nominated for their outstanding rural health-focused contributions.

Visit PowerofRural.org to reserve your seat for Collaboration Carpool: Conversations with Mission-Minded Stakeholders and to explore the 2022 Key Messages and Data Points, Idea Guides, downloadable NRHD tools, and more.

