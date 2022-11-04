Archer Named Best Integrated Middle Office Platform by WatersTechnology

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archer®, the tech-enabled service provider to the asset management industry, is proud to announce that it has been named the Best Integrated Middle Office Platform in the 2022 WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Awards. The award recognizes leading firms that leverage a single, integrated platform to deliver a full suite of investment management operations services. This marks Archer’s third award from WatersTechnology, having won Best Outsourcing Provider to the Buy-Side in the 2020 Buy Side Technology Awards, and Best Cloud-Based Services Provider in the 2017 Waters Rankings.



Archer was selected for its cloud-based middle office platform, which provides the operational support that investment managers need to scale their business, launch new products, and expand distribution. Archer’s flexible solution integrates seamlessly with the systems of asset managers and their counterparties to support all investment products across all channels, including mutual funds, ETFs, model delivery, and institutional and retail separate accounts.

“Our success has always been tied to the success of our clients,” said Bryan J. Dori, President and CEO, Archer. “Today’s investment managers are looking for new ways to drive operational efficiencies and launch the customized investment products that investors are seeking. Our technology, along with our service offering, enables our clients to grow and scale their businesses. This recognition from WatersTechnology is a meaningful validation of our solution and reinforces that Archer’s clients are in good hands.”

Archer delivers outsourced professional services to some of the industry’s largest investment managers on a fully integrated, cloud-based platform that combines investment accounting, reconciliation, valuation, order management services, performance and composite management, and client reporting. Incorporating the latest in machine learning and robotic process automation, Archer’s platform enables asset managers to replace disparate software with one comprehensive solution, reducing the need for constant upgrades, reintegration, and training.

About Archer

Archer is a technology-enabled service provider that enables investment managers to manufacture solutions aligned with investor needs. With Archer’s fully integrated and robust technology platform, investment managers can maintain their proven investment process while outsourcing operations and technology to create a servicing model geared for growth. Archer has deep and broad-based experience working with asset managers, creating customized solutions to help them swiftly launch new products, streamline operations, and enter new distribution channels.

