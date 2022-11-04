MetaFans Acquires The NFT League

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetaFans Media, LLC, the company behind MetaFans NFT (https://www.metafans.com), is acquiring The NFT League (https://www.thenftleague.io/), an on-chain fantasy sports product currently in its second year and boasting a $250,000 grand prize for the 2022-2023 football season, along with weekly prizes that new and existing players can win.

MetaFans is a fan-based, sports-focused NFT collection that emphasizes member utility such as premium event access, discount event tickets, football squares, pick'ems, and eliminator pools through its exclusive Web3 environment, the MetaFans Clubhouse.

The MetaFans team is 16 people strong as it welcomes the three founders of The NFT League John Battista, Zach Struthers, and Rourke Struthers. With these new members, team MetaFans is focused on ensuring that The NFT League gaming experience is world-class while also developing Web3 sports-related products beyond professional football.

MetaFans Media, LLC has also acquired the Aggro Esports group in an effort to expand its footprint in the Esports arena. The Aggro powered by MetaFans brand will focus on local and global tournaments as well as growing its community by creating engaging content and Web3 experiences.

Contact Information:

Marlon Phillips

CO-Founder

marlon@metafans.com

6362539180



