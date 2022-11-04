QNB BANK WELCOMES JEFFREY LEHOCKY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Quakertown, PA, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 1, 2022, Jeffrey Lehocky was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at QNB Bank. In his role, Mr. Lehocky is responsible for the planning, oversight, and management of all accounting, financial, and treasury operations in a manner consistent with the strategic vision and goals of QNB Bank. Previously, he served as Managing Director, Head of Business and Risk Management, Global Transaction Bank for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG). Prior to MUFG, he held various executive-level roles at Deutsche Bank in Finance and Business Operations.

Jeffrey Lehocky has extensive financial experience in the banking industry, with a proven track record of leveraging finance, risk, and operations expertise to define solutions that impact change. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting at Villanova University and a Masters of Business Administration in Finance at Seton Hall University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Internal Auditor. In addition, he serves on Villanova University’s School of Business, Moran Center for Global Leadership Advisory Board.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff as our new Chief Financial Officer,” said David Freeman, President and CEO of QNB Bank. “He brings incredible financial and strategic expertise, which will be invaluable to the future growth and success of our company.”

 

About QNB Bank

QNB is a full-service community bank that has provided exceptional personalized banking services to individuals and businesses since 1877. With assets of approximately $1.6 billion, QNB currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh Counties. More information about QNB is available at QNBbank.com.

 

