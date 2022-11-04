California Life Sciences announces 19th annual Pantheon Award Winners

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Life Sciences (CLS), the state’s most impactful life sciences trade association, today announced the winners of its 19th annual Pantheon Awards. The awards celebrate those making scientific advancements in the state and around the globe.

“Pantheon Awards winners—the leaders, the companies, and the products—are at the forefront of innovation,” said Mike Guerra, CLS president and CEO. “This year’s winners show how diverse and far-reaching California’s life sciences sector truly is, and we applaud their commitment to delivering innovative solutions for healthier lives.”

The 2022 Pantheon Award winners are:

SPARK at Stanford Translational Research Program – Academia, Non-Profit, & Research Award

Coherus Biosciences – Biopharma Award

RefleXion – Convergent Technologies

Fauna Bio – Emerging Innovation Award

Paul Hastings – Leadership Award

Ted Love, M.D. – Leadership Award

Lori Lindburg – Pantheon Award

Ahmed Muhammad – Elizabeth Schar Inspiring Future Leaders Award

Twist Bioscience – Synthetic & Ag Bio Award

Pantheon is a long-standing awards celebration that brings together more than 500 industry pioneers to recognize the contributions of leading life sciences innovators in the state. Winners were announced at the awards ceremony on Thursday, November 3 in San Francisco, emceed by Melissa Muganzo Murphy, CEO of Muganzo Entertainment.

After the open nomination period, finalists were chosen by the 2022 Pantheon Advisory Committee, and winners were selected through a public voting campaign which received more than 2,000 votes. The event’s presenting sponsors are Abbvie and Avantor.

Visit www.califesciences.org/pantheon to learn more.

About California Life Sciences: California Life Sciences (CLS) is the state’s most influential and impactful life sciences membership organization, advocating for the sector and its diverse innovation pipeline. For more than 30 years, CLS has served the community by supporting companies of all sizes, from early-stage innovators and startups to established industry leaders in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical technology. CLS also works closely with universities, academic and research institutions, the investment community, and other critical partners that promote this vibrant sector. With offices in South San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento, Los Angeles, and Washington DC, CLS works to shape public policy, improve access to breakthrough technologies, educate lawmakers, and advance equity within our ecosystem by championing innovative solutions for some of the most pressing challenges of our times. In doing so, CLS fulfills its mission to protect and nurture California’s life sciences industry, empowering discoveries that lead to healthier lives around the world.

