Polished.com Inc. Class Action Complaint Filed: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their POL Losses

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Polished.com Inc. f/k/a 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: POL). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Polished pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s 2020 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or (ii) between July 27, 2020 and August 25, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until December 30, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.



Plaintiff alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements in the IPO Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period. Specifically, Plaintiff alleges that Defendants failed to disclose, inter alia, that: (1) the Company would restate certain financials; (2) the Company’s internal controls were inadequate; (3) the Company downplayed and obfuscated its internal controls issues; and (4) as a result, the Company would have an independent investigation.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Polished class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the Polished class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

