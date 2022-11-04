English Finnish

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

04.11.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 04.11.2022

Date 04.11.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 12,239 Average price/share 47.6558 EUR Highest price/share 47.7700 EUR Lowest price/share 47.2300 EUR Total price 583,259.34 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 04.11.2022:

ORNBV 932,771

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

