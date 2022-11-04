Global Lecithin and Phospholipids Market Is Expected to Generate $8.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global lecithin and phospholipids market garnered $5.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $8.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $5.1 billion Market Size in 2031 $8.8 billion CAGR 5.6% No. of Pages in Report 335 Segments covered Source, Type, Application, Nature, and Region. Drivers The increasing availability of processed and ready-to-eat food such as dairy products, meals, meat products, pasta, among others Opportunities Surge in use of lecithin and phospholipids during the manufacturing of animal feed Restraints Enforcement of stringent government regulations

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global lecithin and phospholipids market, as people across the growth became health conscious and the interest for naturally derived food ingredients increased abruptly in the midst of the pandemic.

During the global lockdown, the lecithin and phospholipids manufacturers faced production constrained due to the production facility shutdown and limited availability of skilled workforce.

Apart from that, limited availability of raw materials due to the restrictions on transportation has also affected the supply chain badly. Such situations have caused a circumstance of unpredictability in the business sectors. In addition, the supply chain and logistics restrictions acted as a barrier for lecithin and phospholipids business.

However, as the restrictions eased off the demand for lecithin and phospholipids normalized. The prices associated with the raw materials, transportation, energy, and production increased as the lockdown restrictions were eased off. Thus, manufacturers increased prices of end products to maintain their profit margins.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global lecithin and phospholipids market based on source, type, application, nature, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on source, the soy segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global lecithin and phospholipids market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the egg segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on type, the fluid lecithin segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global lecithin and phospholipids market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the de-oiled lecithin segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on nature, the GMO segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than four-fifths of the global lecithin and phospholipids market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the non-GMO segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the total lecithin and phospholipids market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global lecithin and phospholipids market analyzed in the research include DuPont de Nemours, Inc., IMCD Company, Bunge Limited, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe Gmbh Co. Kg, Avril Group, American Lecithin Company, Kewpie Corporation, Fismer Lecithin, LIPOID GMBH, VAV Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Sonic Biochem Extractions Limited, Archer-Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Ltd, Cargill, Incorporated, Croda International Plc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global lecithin and phospholipids market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

