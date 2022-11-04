Cryptex Offers an Alternative Method of Payment to Businesses and Consumers

MOSCOW, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptex, a safe, profitable and confidential payment gateway which is essentially different from conventional gateways that require the use of bank cards. The recently launched crypto payment gateway, which has already been featured on Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Zero Hedge, makes it possible to business owners and consumers to not only use fiat currencies such as rubles, dollars, and euros, but also cryptocurrencies for online transactions.

The cryptoprocessing technology used in the payment gateway makes it easier for businesses to accept payments in cryptocurrency and fiat currencies to bypass the use of bank cards and add an alternative method of payment. Anyone can sign up for the payment gateway from Cryptex on the official website.

"Bank cards limit customers' choice of payment method and make it difficult to make payments in foreign currencies. Not all websites, gateways and acquirers can provide conversion of local currency into dollars or euros. For such purchases, customers would have to open an additional account and issue a separate currency card. This may discourage potential customers", said one of the developers of Cryptex.

"Due to the blocking of Russian Visa and Mastercard cards, Russian citizens cannot pay for services and goods of international companies. Cryptoprocessing helps to level out this problem and give access to purchases to citizens of any country, since only a crypto-purse is required for payment. Connecting cryptoprocessing gives companies the opportunity to expand their customer base to an international level", he added.

Cryptex gives users the opportunity to use different currencies, including USDT - the analog of the dollar in the crypto world. There is also an opportunity to accept cryptopayments and to pay in a store, restaurant or any other physical business. Because the specifics of cryptocurrency transfers do not allow for chargebacks, businesses are protected from customer fraud.

"One doesn't have to open a checking account for cryptocurrency transfers, they only need a wallet. Cryptex can be used to accept payment for professional services. For example, if somebody works as a copywriter or designer, and their clients cannot send payment to their bank account, they can easily use this alternative method.

About the Company

Cryptex is a payment solution for online businesses, including high-risk businesses.