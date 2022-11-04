World Insurance Associates Increases P&C Business with the Acquisition of Thorson Insurance Services

Iselin, NJ, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired Thorson Insurance Services of Agoura Hills, CA (“Thorson”) on June 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Thorson provides comprehensive property and casualty insurance and risk management solutions for high-net-worth families, successful middle market businesses, and large corporations. The business also serves complex, sophisticated commercial clients with concentrations in the medical malpractice space, entertainment and limo services.

Founded in 1984 by David Thorson and his wife, Tracey, the first Thorson office was in Diamond Bar, California. Thorson is built on a foundation of family values and heritage. Since the beginning, Thorson has been dedicated to protecting the lifestyles and businesses of their clients.

“Insurance at its core is an empathetic business. We earn the trust of our clients by being there during times of crisis,” says Miles Thorson, President, Thorson Insurance Services. “Our reputation for developing thoughtful and high-quality insurance solutions is the result of generations of family members and associates focused on helping clients feel confident about protecting their assets,” adds Erick Thorson, President, Thorson Insurance Services.

“I’d like to welcome Thorson to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They are a successful business, and their values align well with World’s values. I know they will continue to do well as a part of World.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Marsh Berry advised them on the transaction. Dentons US LLC provided legal counsel to Thorson. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.



About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 160 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit