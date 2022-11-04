MBWS - Information on the financial terms regarding the termination of the functions of Mr. Andrew Highcock as Chief Executive Officer of the Company

English French

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits

(the « Company »)

Information on the financial terms regarding the termination of the functions of Mr. Andrew Highcock as Chief Executive Officer of the Company

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits (Euronext: MBWS) discloses, in accordance with the recommendations of the 2018 AMF report on corporate governance and the remuneration of executives of listed companies, the information relating to the financial terms regarding the termination of the functions of Mr. Andrew Highcock as Chief Executive Officer, which were approved by the Board of Directors on November 4, 2022, on the recommendation of the Remuneration Committee which met the same day.

Severance package





The Company has committed to pay, in the event of the departure of the Chief Executive Officer, a compensation equal to the average gross remuneration, the variable remuneration and the relocation bonus that the latter received during the last 6 months preceding the date of departure. The benefit of this severance compensation is subject to the achievement of performance criteria to be assessed by the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors having noted the achievement of the said performance criteria, Mr. Andrew Highcock's severance package will amount to €394,860, before taxes.

In accordance with the legal regulations in effect, the payment of this severance package remains subject to the approval of the next General Meeting of Shareholders.

2. Non-compet ition obligation

The Board of Directors of November 4, 2022, decided to release Mr. Andrew Highcock from his non-competition obligation.

