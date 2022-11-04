Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade - Performance Share Plan - New Joiner Award program

Oslo, 4th November 2022: Adevinta is, during the coming days, transferring a net amount of 4,973 own shares to employees in connection with its Performance Share Plan - New Joiner. 5,420 own shares were sold through a broker in the open market at an average price of NOK 73.5842 on the 1st November 2022 to cover the participant’s tax liabilities in relation to the incentive program.

The share transfer is a settlement of the Performance Share Plan - New Joiner Award program of Adevinta ASA, created as part of the Performance Share Plan Award, where new employees that are eligible for the main plan receive a percentage of their award without any performance conditions applicable. For more information on this award, please refer to Adevinta 2021 annual report.

There were no primary insiders involved in this release.

- End -



IR contact

Marie de Scobiac

Head of Investor Relations

ir@adevinta.com

Anne-Sophie Jugean

Investor Relations Manager

+33 6 74 19 22 81

ir@adevinta.com





About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 11 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.



Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 25 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, Subito in Italy, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 8,100 people, including 3,000 (approx) working in product and technology teams, committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.