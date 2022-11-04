Fall economic statement takes steps to stay globally competitive on clean-tech investment

English French

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kendall Dilling, President of the Pathways Alliance issued the following statement in response to enhancements to encourage investments in clean technology projects announced in the Fall Economic Update:

“The Pathways Alliance is encouraged by the urgency expressed by Ottawa to advance major energy infrastructure projects and to stay globally competitive on clean technology investment in Canada.

“We’re pleased to see the federal government’s continued confidence in carbon capture and storage (CCS), clean technology and other emissions reduction technologies being developed by Pathways Alliance companies as essential tools to mitigate the critical challenge of climate change.

“We appreciate the recognition that to kick start these major projects and technologies, Canada must be on an even playing field with incentives in the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and with other countries it is competing with for investment capital.

“We are encouraged by the establishment of the Canada Growth Fund that could offer added certainty for the major decarbonization investments we have planned and help close the gap with the United States, but we await details.

“New investment tax credits for clean technology such as hydrogen development and small modular reactors are another positive step forward in support of the Pathways Alliance’s multi-phased plan.

“Our industry has an essential role to play in helping our country achieve a sustainable future. Our proposed CCS project alone – one of the world’s largest – could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by between 10 and 12 million tonnes per year by 2030 and be an essential tool in our goal of net zero by 2050.

“Pathways Alliance and its member companies are also evaluating, developing and deploying more than 70 different technologies to lower emissions and help Canada meet its climate commitments.

“We will take the necessary time to review the details of these added measures announced this week. We look forward to continued collaboration with both the federal and provincial governments to help Canada meet its climate commitments.

“In the meantime, we’re progressing early work on our foundational CCS project and developing and deploying new and existing technologies to ensure we’re ready to make investment decisions and start building as soon as all the necessary financial and regulatory conditions are in place.

“We look forward to moving from discussions with governments to getting steel in the ground.

“With anticipated co-funding support from governments, the first stage of the Pathways Alliance plan includes approximately $16.5 billion of investment by 2030 on the Alliance’s foundational CCS project and $7.6 billion on other emissions reductions projects, for a total of around $24.1 billion.

“This year, especially, has exposed the essential and growing need for secure and affordable supplies of oil and gas from stable and responsible countries, such as Canada, while also meeting our climate commitments. Together with governments, we have a great story to tell about the commitment of our industry to be a preferred supplier of energy in a net zero world.”

Contact: Mark Cooper, Media Relations

Email: mark.cooper@pathwaysalliance.ca

Advisory

Cautionary Statement: Statements of future events or conditions in this press release, including projections, targets, expectations, estimates, and business plans are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as achieve, aspiration, believe, anticipate, intend, propose, plan, goal, seek, project, predict, target, estimate, expect, forecast, vision, strategy, outlook, schedule, future, continue, likely, may, should, will and/or similar references to outcomes in future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, references to the viability, timing and impact of the net zero plan and the development of pathways in support of a net-zero future; support for the pathways from the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada; the ability to enable net zero emissions from oil production and preserve economic contribution from the industry; the deployment of technologies to reduce GHG emissions; the ability to create jobs, accelerate development of the clean tech sector, provide benefits for other sectors and help maintain Canadians’ quality of life; and making economic investments to ensure a successful transition to a net zero world and delivering long term value to shareholders. All net-zero references in this announcement apply to emissions from oil sands operations (defined as scope 1 and scope 2 emissions).

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions at the time the statements are made. Actual future results, including expectations and assumptions concerning: demand growth and energy source, supply and mix; amount and timing of emissions reductions; the adoption and impact of new facilities or technologies, including on reductions to GHG emissions; project plans, timing, costs, technical evaluations and capacities, and the ability to effectively execute on these plans and operate assets; that any required support for the pathways from the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada will be provided; applicable laws and government policies, including climate change and restrictions in response to COVID-19; production rates, growth and mix; general market conditions; and capital and environmental expenditures, could differ materially depending on a number of factors. These factors include global, regional or local changes in supply and demand for oil, natural gas, and petroleum and petrochemical products and the resulting price, differential and margin impacts; political or regulatory events, including changes in law or government policy and actions in response to COVID-19; the receipt, in a timely manner, of regulatory and third-party approvals including for new technologies; lack of required support from the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada; environmental risks inherent in oil and gas exploration and production activities; environmental regulation, including climate change and GHG regulation and changes to such regulation; availability and allocation of capital; availability and performance of third-party service providers; unanticipated technical or operational difficulties; project management and schedules and timely completion of projects; reservoir analysis and performance; unexpected technological developments; the results of research programs and new technologies, and ability to bring new technologies to commercial scale on a cost-competitive basis; operational hazards and risks; general economic conditions, including the occurrence and duration of economic recessions; and other factors referenced by the companies’ in their most recent respective annual reports and management’s discussion and analysis, as applicable.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other oil and gas companies and some that are unique to the companies. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The companies undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law.