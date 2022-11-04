Impact Professionals Reinforces Its Original Content Strategy With New Series, The Shift

BRADENTON, Fla., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Professionals, a newly developed, over-the-top (OTT) streaming service featuring positive and inspiring media for entrepreneurs and self-motivated individuals, underscores its commitment to its original content strategy with the release of the new series, The Shift — an Impact Original. The Shift represents the first of several series in Impact Professionals' content strategy as it gears towards producing compelling, unique, and original shows built for several target audiences.

The Shift, hosted by Swan Sit, informs viewers about the tools, mentality, and skills needed to take things to the next level and succeed as an entrepreneur. The series features talks with Jim Kwik, Amy Landino, John Henry, and Mark Pentecost — successful entrepreneurs who discuss the shift in mindset needed to succeed in today's free market and unlock one's true potential. Seasons one and two of The Shift are available to stream now on the Impact Professionals app, and season three will be available before the end of 2022.

Impact Professionals has also identified three platforms — TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook — to prioritize as part of its content strategy to deliver entrepreneurial content based on current trends. The company has developed a strategy to enable entrepreneurs to join the Impact Professionals family, allowing them to become content creators without the pressures of learning the technical aspects of filming, editing, and publishing video.

Impact Professionals is building a platform for entrepreneurs to share their wisdom with the world without having to become proficient in media software, enabling those with big ideas to overcome one of the most significant barriers to entry when it comes to content creation.

"We're excited to be building this resource for entrepreneurs with original content at its foundation," said Kyler Pentecost, CEO of Impact Professionals. "The Shift marks the start of a steady release of Impact Original titles designed to make Impact Professionals the place for business-focused entertainment and content."

Other shows under development include a co-branded series with partners, including Bloomberg News, focusing on insider tips and best practices for business success from well-known entrepreneurs and influencers.

To learn more, visit https://impactprofessionals.com.

About Impact Professionals

Impact Professionals is a streaming platform developed by Impact Professionals, LLC featuring entrepreneur-focused masterclasses as well as inspiring entertainment that helps viewers change their lives and impact the world, just as CEO Mark Pentecost has done himself. Impact Professionals offers insightful talks from entrepreneurs and motivational leaders, exclusive access to livestreaming events, uplifting movies and series curated specifically for the Impact audience, thoughtful documentaries, original programming, and interactive technology for a safe viewing experience designed to inspire.

