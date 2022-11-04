Ontario Museum Association welcomes museum professionals back to an in-person conference in Hamilton, ON

TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday November 7, 2022 the Ontario Museum Association (OMA) will be welcoming more than 300 museum professionals and cultural leaders to the OMA Annual Conference 2022 in Hamilton. We are honoured to also welcome the Honourable Neil Lumsden, Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport (MPP Hamilton East—Stoney Creek) to mark the OMA’s 50th Anniversary.



This year’s Conference theme, “Changing Directions: Practice over Permanence” considers the changing nature of museums and focuses on what museums are currently doing. The OMA’s Conference, Awards of Excellence, and Certificate in Museum Studies Graduation are an opportunity to recognize excellence and innovation in museum work and celebrate all that Ontario museums offer their communities. Study Tours on November 8 will showcase Hamilton Civic Museums and the Dundas Museum & Archives and their dynamic work, especially in this time of recovery. We are thrilled to be returning to an in-person conference format thanks to our numerous partners including the City of Hamilton.

As we celebrate the Ontario Museum Association’s 50th Anniversary, the OMA Annual Conference will bring museums together again to build strong networks and institutions as we reconnect to learn from each other. Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, our province's museums have exhibited resilience and continued to deliver engaging experiences. Our museums are strong partners in reconnecting and rebuilding Ontario and making our communities vibrant and vital places to live, work, visit and invest.

As the museum sector continues to navigate an ever-changing pandemic landscape, we recognize the innovative and dedicated work of museum staff, volunteers, and communities across Ontario. In partnership with the Art Gallery of Hamilton, we are glad to be hosting the 2022 Awards of Excellence reception on November 7 at 5pm. Awards recipients reflect how Ontario museums continue to connect Ontarians with diverse collections, vibrant heritage, and engaging programs. In addition, the OMA will be announcing the inaugural Paul O. Robertson Memorial Bursary in recognition of the significant legacy of OMA Past President, the late Paul Robertson. The bursary will be awarded to emerging museum professionals who identify as members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, and will serve to contribute to Paul’s work championing inclusion.

“Our government recognizes the important role museums play in stimulating local economies and promoting cultural tourism. We are pleased to support the museum sector with close to $5-million each year, and I extend well-deserved congratulations to the Ontario Museum Association for 50 years of contributing to Ontario’s economic growth and quality of life.”

– The Honourable Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport

“I am proud to celebrate this important milestone and to recognize the OMA's 50 years of working with stakeholders—including all levels of government, related sectors and industries, and other professional organizations—to provide Ontarians with the substantial financial and social benefits of museums. Museums are key community assets and contribute to economic, educational, cultural, and social vitality.”

— Cathy Molloy, OMA President

“The 2022 OMA Conference recognizes that museums are trusted public institutions that foster social wellbeing through authentic experiences and connections in every community across the province—urban, rural, Northern, Indigenous, east and west. The OMA will continue to empower museums to envision and achieve the museum of the future—one that is fully responsive to community needs and can help tackle society’s greatest challenges.”

— Marie Lalonde, OMA Executive Director

Quick Facts:

About the OMA: The Ontario Museum Association, founded in 1972, is the only professional association dedicated to the more than 700 museums, galleries, and heritage sites across Ontario.

OMA Website: https://members.museumsontario.ca/

OMA Mission: The Ontario Museum Association (OMA) strengthens capacity among institutions and individuals active in Ontario’s museum sector, facilitates excellence and best practices, and improves the communication and collaboration of its membership. The Association advocates for the important role of Ontario’s museums to society, working with all stakeholders, related sectors and industries, and other professional organizations.

About the Ontario museum sector: