PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Announces Wind Down of Pender Emerging Markets Impact Fund

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“Pender”) today announced its intention to wind down the mandate of the Pender Emerging Markets Impact Fund (the “Fund”). Existing unitholders will be provided with the requisite 60 days notice of intention. After the 60 days notice period, the Fund will fully divest itself of its existing portfolio, converting the assets of the Fund to cash. All existing third-party unitholders will have their units redeemed. Unitholders will be able to switch to another Pender managed fund at no charge or will receive redemption proceeds in cash. Further details will be provided in the notice to inform unitholders of their available options.



During the transition to wind down the Fund, effective today, Felix Narhi will be assuming the role of Portfolio Manager of the Fund. Aman Budhwar will continue to act as Associate Portfolio Manager of the Fund.

Effectively immediately, the Fund will be closed to all trading until end of day November 7, 2022 and will resume trading again on November 8, 2022 only for redemptions, as no further subscriptions for units of the Fund will be accepted.

About PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

Pender was founded in 2003 and is an independent, employee-owned investment firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia. Our goal is to protect and grow wealth for our investors over time. We have a talented investment team of expert analysts, security selectors and independent thinkers who actively manage our suite of niche investment funds, exploiting inefficient parts of the investing universe to achieve our goal.

