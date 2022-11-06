IT Consulting Services Market 2022-2028| US$ 100100 million by 2028| CAGR of 6.6% | with COVID-19 impact on Industry: Growth Global Industry Size, Top manufacturers Entry, Analysis, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities

pune, Nov. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "IT Consulting Services Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. IT consulting is a branch of consulting. It combines the positioning of consulting and management consulting, and carries out a comprehensive informatization transformation for the enterprise's IT (informatization, digitization).IT Consulting is understood as the field of activity that focuses on advising organizations on the best way to use information technology (IT) in order to achieve their business objectives.

The global market for IT Consulting Services is estimated to increase from US$ 63960 million in 2021 to reach US$ 100100 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.6% during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Global key players of IT Consulting Service include Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, McKinsey & Company and BCG etc. The top five players hold a share over 50%. In terms of type, Strategy Consulting shares over 46% of the market, while Operations Consulting shares 42%. In terms of application, BFSI accounts for the largest proportion, close to 27%, followed by Government, accounting for 24%. North America accounts for about 36% of the global market, while Europe and Asia-Pacific account for about 22% and 31% of the global market.

IT Consulting Services Market Report Contains: -

Complete overview of the global IT Consulting Services Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional IT Consulting Services markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of IT Consulting Services market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global IT Consulting Services market and current trends in the enterprise

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Accenture,Deloitte,IBM,McKinsey & Company,BCG,PricewaterhouseCoopers,Capgemini,Ernst & Young,Bain & Company,Tata Consultancy Services,Fujitsu,Infosys,CGI,HCL Technologies

Report Coverage

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global IT Consulting Services market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, value chain analysis, etc.

This report aims to provide a comprehensive picture of the global IT Consulting Services market, with both quantitative and qualitative data, to help readers understand how the IT Consulting Services market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War.

The base year considered for analyses is 2021, while the market estimates and forecasts are given from 2022 to 2028. The market estimates are provided in terms of revenue in USD millions.

IT Consulting Services Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Market Segmentation:

The study segments the IT Consulting Services market and forecasts the market size by Type (Operations Consulting, Strategy Consulting and Others), by Application (Government, BFSI, Telecommunications and Manufacturing), and region (APAC, Americas, Europe, and Middle East & Africa).



Segmentation by type

Operations Consulting

Strategy Consulting

Others



Segmentation by application

Government

BFSI

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the IT Consulting Services Market: -

Accenture

Deloitte

IBM

McKinsey & Company

BCG

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Capgemini

Ernst & Young

Bain & Company

Tata Consultancy Services

Fujitsu

Infosys

CGI

HCL Technologies

Detailed TOC of Global IT Consulting Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2022-2028

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global IT Consulting Services Market Size 2017-2028

2.1.2 IT Consulting Services Market Size CAGR by Region 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

2.2 IT Consulting Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Operations Consulting

2.2.2 Strategy Consulting

2.2.3 Others

2.3 IT Consulting Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 IT Consulting Services Market Size CAGR by Type (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.3.2 Global IT Consulting Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.4 IT Consulting Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Government

2.4.2 BFSI

2.4.3 Telecommunications

2.4.4 Manufacturing

2.4.5 Others

2.5 IT Consulting Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 IT Consulting Services Market Size CAGR by Application (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.5.2 Global IT Consulting Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

Chapter Introduction

Chapter 1: Scope of IT Consulting Services, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global IT Consulting Services market size and CAGR, IT Consulting Services market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: IT Consulting Services revenue, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global IT Consulting Services revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, revenue segment by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global IT Consulting Services market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, McKinsey & Company, BCG, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Capgemini, Ernst & Young and Bain & Company, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

