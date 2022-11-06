Waste Sense on Managing the Environmental Impact of Music Festivals

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leader in waste management services Melbourne-wide, Waste Sense, while the culture of music festivals is important in Australia, the environmental impact also needs to be seriously considered by festival organisers.

From plastics, paper and cardboard to contaminated packaging, glass and aluminium, festivals generate all types of waste and often it all ends up in a landfill. As many sites don't have enough bins or cleaning crews working throughout the festival, often garbage ends up dumped on the ground.

Waste Sense says, for organisers, a few changes can make a huge impact when it comes to the sustainability of a festival. Instead of plastic cups, reusable cups provide a more environmentally friendly alternative, along with refillable water stations.

Additionally, Waste Sense recommends organisers ensure there are plenty of waste stations throughout the festival, for both recyclables and general waste. It's important to ensure the bins are clearly labelled to make it as simple as possible for festival goers to get it right.

Research commissioned by environmental group Green Music Australia in 2019 indicates that around 50 percent of garbage generated at music festivals comes from the campsite itself. One way to try and combat issues of campsite garbage is to hire skip bins and plenty of them, says Waste Sense, as people are less likely to leave their garbage on the ground if there are plenty of places to dispose of it.

As an independent waste broker, Waste Sense provides unbiased advice on waste solutions to meet unique business requirements. Taking the time to understand individual needs, Waste Sense works to provide the most cost-effective recycling and waste management programs.

Providing leading waste management services, Waste Sense has bin types to suit all waste and recycling needs. Promising to deliver the most appropriate bins dependent on waste type and size, Waste Sense ensures customers receive value for money while also maintaining compliance with the necessary legislation.

For more information about all types of waste management Melbourne-wide, contact Waste Sense.

Contact Information:

Waste Sense

Marketing Manager

service@wastesense.com.au

1300 492 783



Related Images











Image 1: Waste Sense





Waste Sense









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment