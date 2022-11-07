IIJ Announces its First Six Months Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

| Source: INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC. INTERNET INITIATIVE JAPAN INC.

Tokyo, JAPAN

TOKYO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, TSE Prime: 3774) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first six months for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (“1H22”, from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).1

  
Highlights of Financial Results for 1H22

FY22 Targets 
  1H22 Full Year 
Total revenuesJPY 122.0 billionup11.8%YoY2 JPY 117.0 billionJPY 250.0 billion 
Operating profitJPY 11.2 billionup20.1%YoY JPY 10.7 billionJPY 27.2 billion 
Profit before taxJPY 12.9 billionup23.3%YoY JPY 10.3 billionJPY 26.3 billion 
Net profit3JPY 8.6 billionup25.3%YoY JPY 6.8 billionJPY 17.5 billion 
 

Overview of 1H22 Financial Results and Business Outlook
“Digital transformation trend among Japanese enterprises, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has continued to expand, while business activities have been gradually getting back to normal. Under those circumstances, revenue growth rate year over year (YoY), which we regard as an important indicator for business expansion, showed the increasing trend from 9.8% in 1Q22 to 13.7% in 2Q22. For this six-month period of 1H22, network services recurring revenues excluding mobile services continued to accumulate with 10.1% YoY growth, mainly driven by IP services4, security services and WAN services. Also, we have been seeing strong demands for network related integration from various industries and had 1H22 systems integration revenue and orders received increased by 19.5% and 31.2% YoY respectively. As a result, we exceeded each of our 1H22 financial targets. As for the further expansion of our network services line-up, we internally developed and launched "IIJ Secure Access Service" as our SASE5 service based on our service development strategy. Through offering a combination of our highly reliable and value-added services with systems integration, we are confident that our revenue growth would be stronger, which should lead to significant profit expansion,” said Eijiro Katsu, President of IIJ.

“Japanese enterprises and government agencies have just started to evolve their network and systems to the ones that combine Internet technologies such as Cloud, remote access and advanced security features based on zero-trust, which is what we had foreseen years ago. These shifts are making our expertise in Internet and network technologies more prominent against competitors such as telecom carriers and system integrators. In order to strengthen our business expansion further, we are enhancing on recruiting activities and have acquired 1.5 times more new graduates expected to join IIJ next spring. We believe that our technology-oriented business operation continues to attract engineers which contribute further business expansion,” concluded Koichi Suzuki, Founder and Chairman of IIJ.

_____________________

1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are prepared in accordance with IFRS, unaudited and consolidated.
2 YoY is an abbreviation for year over year change.
3 Net profit is “profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent.”
4 IP services are IIJ’s dedicated-type Internet connectivity services, mainly used by corporate users.
5 SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) is a concept to shift controls of network and security on the route to Cloud services to enable secure access from any points, instead of the conventional centralized management through headquarters or data centers.

1H22 Financial Results Summary

We have omitted segment analysis because most of our revenues are dominated by network services and systems integration (SI) business.

     
Operating Results Summary
  1H211H22YoY Change
  JPY millionsJPY millions
 Total revenues109,054 121,962 11.8 
  Network services63,436 67,707 6.7 
  Systems integration (SI)44,209 52,846 19.5 
  ATM operation business1,409 1,409 0.0 
 Total costs(85,969)(95,471)11.1 
  Network services(46,754)(49,802)6.5 
  Systems integration (SI)(38,340)(44,857)17.0 
  ATM operation business(875)(812)(7.2)
 Total gross profit23,085 26,491 14.8 
  Network services16,682 17,905 7.3 
  Systems integration (SI)5,869 7,989 36.1 
  ATM operation business534 597 11.8 
 SG&A, R&D, and other operating income (expenses) (13,781)(15,318)11.2 
 Operating profit9,304 11,173 20.1 
 Profit before tax10,432 12,858 23.3 
 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 6,892 8,638 25.3 
(Note) Systems integration includes equipment sales.   


    
Segment Results Summary
  1H211H22
  JPY millionsJPY millions
 Total revenues109,054 121,962 
  Network services and SI business107,712 120,608 
  ATM operation business1,408 1,409 
   Elimination(66)(55)
 Operating profit9,304 11,173 
  Network services and SI business8,933 10,725 
  ATM operation business417 468 
  Elimination(46)(20)


1H22 Revenues and Income
Revenues
Total revenues were JPY121,962 million, up 11.8% YoY (JPY109,054 million for 1H21).

Network services revenue was JPY67,707 million, up 6.7% YoY (JPY63,436 million for 1H21).

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for enterprise were JPY19,269 million, up 2.4% YoY from JPY18,813 million for 1H21. The increase was due to an increase in revenues of IP services and enterprise mobile services, which absorbed a decrease in IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) revenue in the response to the reduction in procurement cost.

Revenues for Internet connectivity services for consumers were JPY12,453 million, up 2.1% YoY from JPY12,196 million for 1H21, mainly due to an increase in revenue of IIJmio Mobile services led by an increase in subscription, which absorbed a decrease in revenue resulted from a decrease in average revenue per user along with continued migration of old plan’s customers to “GigaPlans”, which launched at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

Revenues for Outsourcing services were JPY22,469 million, up 15.0% YoY from JPY19,546 million for 1H21, mainly due to an increase in security-related services revenues.

Revenues for WAN services were JPY13,516 million, up 4.9% YoY from JPY12,881 million for 1H21.

        
 Network Services Revenues Breakdown
     1H211H22YoY Change
     JPY millionsJPY millions
  Total network services 63,43667,7076.7 
   Internet connectivity services (enterprise)18,81319,2692.4 
   IP services (including data center connectivity services)6,6227,0907.1 
   IIJ Mobile Services10,28410,137(1.4)
    Enterprise mobile services (IoT usages etc.) 4,8395,3029.6 
    IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE)5,4454,835(11.2)
   Others 1,9072,0427.1 
   Internet connectivity services (consumer)12,19612,4532.1 
   IIJmio Mobile Services10,74110,8661.2 
   Others 1,4551,5879.1 
   Outsourcing services
19,54622,46915.0 
   WAN services 12,88113,5164.9 
        
 Number of Contracts and Subscription for Connectivity Services (Note 1)
     As of Sep. 30, 2021As of Sep. 30, 2022YoY Change
   Internet connectivity services (enterprise)2,301,3802,627,001325,621 
   IP service (greater than or equal to 1Gbps) (Note2)  75781861 
   IP service (less than 1Gbps) (Note2)1,2111,30796 
  IIJ Mobile Services
 		2,210,0952,532,815322,720 
   Enterprise mobile services (IoT usages etc.) 1,218,3751,493,805275,430 
   IIJ Mobile MVNO Platform service (MVNE) 991,7201,039,01047,290 
   Others  89,31792,0612,744 
   Internet connectivity services (consumer)1,416,9271,518,130101,203 
   IIJmio Mobile Services
1,072,1071,178,269106,162 
   Others  344,820339,861(4,959)
  Total contracted bandwidth (Gbps) (Note 3)7,279.77,729.1449.4 
 (Notes)      
 1.Numbers in the table above show number of contracts except for “IIJ Mobile Services (enterprise)” and “IIJmio Mobile Services” which show number of subscriptions.
 2.The numbers of IP service contracts include the numbers of IIJ data center connectivity service contracts. 
 3.Total contracted bandwidth is calculated by multiplying number of contracts under “Internet connectivity services (enterprise)” except for “IIJ Mobile Services” and the contracted bandwidths of the services respectively.

SI revenues, including equipment sales, were JPY52,846 million, up 19.5% YoY (JPY44,209 million for 1H21).
Systems construction and equipment sales, a one-time revenue, was JPY19,549 million, up 26.4% YoY (JPY15,472 million for 1H21). Systems operation and maintenance revenue, a recurring revenue, was JPY33,297 million, up 15.9% YoY (JPY28,737 million for 1H21), mainly due to continued accumulation of systems operation orders as well as an increase in cloud-related services’ revenues.　

Orders received for SI, including equipment sales, totaled JPY60,992 million, up 31.2% YoY (JPY46,503 million for 1H21); orders received for systems construction and equipment sales were JPY21,670 million, up 14.9% YoY (JPY18,865 million for 1H21), and orders received for systems operation and maintenance were JPY39,322 million, up 42.3% YoY (JPY27,638 million for 1H21).

Order backlog for SI, including equipment sales, as of September 30, 2022 amounted to JPY80,937 million, up 17.4% YoY (JPY68,949 million as of September 30, 2021); order backlog for systems construction and equipment sales was JPY14,572 million, up 16.0% YoY (JPY12,561 million as of September 30, 2021) and order backlog for systems operation and maintenance was JPY66,365 million, up 17.7% YoY (JPY56,388 million as of September 30, 2021).

ATM operation business revenues were JPY1,409 million, almost same revenue as JPY1,409 million for 1H21.

Cost of sales
Total cost of sales was JPY95,471 million, up 11.1% YoY (JPY85,969 million for 1H21).

Cost of network services revenue was JPY49,802 million, up 6.5% YoY (JPY46,754 million for 1H21), mainly due to an increase in purchasing cost of mobile device. Gross profit was JPY17,905 million, up 7.3% YoY (JPY16,682 million for 1H21), and gross profit ratio was 26.4% (26.3% for 1H21).

Cost of SI revenues, including equipment sales was JPY44,857 million, up 17.0% YoY (JPY38,340 million for 1H21), mainly due to increases in license fees along with an increase in multi-cloud related services’ revenues and purchasing costs. Gross profit was JPY7,989 million, up 36.1% YoY (JPY5,869 million for 1H21) and gross profit ratio was 15.1% (13.3% for 1H21).

Cost of ATM operation business revenues was JPY812 million, down 7.2% YoY (JPY875 million for 1H21). Gross profit was JPY597 million (JPY534 million for 1H21) and gross profit ratio was 42.4% (37.9% for 1H21).
        
Selling, general and administrative expenses and other operating income and expenses
Selling, general and administrative expenses, including research and development expenses, totaled JPY15,508 million, up 12.5% YoY (JPY13,790 million for 1H21), mainly due to increases in personnel-related expenses, advertising expenses and outsourcing expenses.

Other operating income was JPY221 million (JPY93 million for 1H21).

Other operating expenses was JPY31 million (JPY84 million for 1H21).

Operating profit
Operating profit was JPY11,173 million (JPY9,304 million for 1H21), up 20.1% YoY.

Finance income and expenses, and share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
Finance income was JPY2,042 million, compared to JPY1,772 million for 1H21. It included gains on financial instruments, mainly related to funds, of JPY1,196 million (JPY1,692 million for 1H21) and foreign exchange gain of JPY761 million (JPY3 million for 1H21).

Finance expense was JPY279 million, compared to JPY272 million for 1H21. It included interest expenses of JPY266 million (JPY272 million for 1H21).

Share of loss of investments accounted for using equity method was JPY78 million (loss of JPY372 million for 1H21). There was a loss of DeCurret Holdings, Inc. of JPY180 million.

Profit before tax
Profit before tax was JPY12,858 million (JPY10,432 million for 1H21), up 23.3% YoY.

Profit for the period
Income tax expense was JPY4,118 million (JPY3,474 million for 1H21). As a result, profit for the period was JPY8,740 million (JPY6,958 million for 1H21), up 25.6% YoY.

Profit for the period attributable to non-controlling interests was JPY102 million (JPY66 million for 1H21), mainly related to net income of Trust Networks Inc.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent was JPY8,638 million (JPY6,892 million for 1H21), up 25.3% YoY.

Financial Position as of September 30, 2022　
As of September 30, 2022, the balance of total assets was JPY235,160 million, increased by JPY3,355 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY231,805 million.

As of September 30, 2022, the balance of current assets was JPY103,947 million, decreased by JPY538 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY104,485 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current assets, cash and cash equivalents decreased by JPY5,323 million to JPY42,068 million, trade receivables decreased by JPY103 million to JPY37,546 million, inventories increased by JPY1,279 million to JPY3,887 million, prepaid expenses increased by JPY2,097 million to JPY15,650 million, mainly due to operation and maintenance costs, and contract assets increased by JPY1,575 million to JPY3,445 million.

As of September 30, 2022, the balance of non-current assets was JPY131,213 million, increased by JPY3,893 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY127,320 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current assets, tangible assets increased by JPY2,838 million to JPY20,684 million mainly due to purchases related to Shiroi Data Center Campus construction, right-of-use assets, which include right to use leased assets under operating lease contracts such as office and data centers and assets under finance lease contracts such as data communication equipment, decreased by JPY214 million to JPY44,660 million mainly due to depreciation, intangible assets decreased by JPY746 million to JPY15,678 million mainly due to amortization of software, and prepaid expenses increased by JPY1,512 million to JPY11,964 million, mainly due to operation and maintenance costs.

As of September 30, 2022, the balance of current liabilities was JPY74,501 million, decreased by JPY2,276 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY76,777 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of current liabilities, trade and other payables increased by JPY1,031 million to JPY21,773 million, borrowings increased by JPY250 million to JPY16,620 million due to a decrease of JPY750 million from repayment of long-term borrowings and an increase of JPY1,000 million owing to a transfer from non-current liabilities, income taxes payable decreased by JPY1,907 million to JPY3,888 million, contract liabilities increased by JPY435 million to JPY10,006 million and other financial liabilities decreased by JPY1,305 million to JPY15,730 million.

As of September 30, 2022, the balance of non-current liabilities was JPY49,154 million, decreased by JPY1,253 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY50,407 million. As for the major breakdown of balance and fluctuation of non-current liabilities, long-term borrowings decreased by JPY1,000 million to JPY4,500 million due to a transfer to current portion, contract liabilities decreased by JPY921 million to JPY6,508 million and other financial liabilities increased by JPY911 million to JPY31,057 million.

As of September 30, 2022, the balance of total equity attributable to owners of the parent was JPY110,359 million, increased by JPY6,831 million from the balance as of March 31, 2022 of JPY103,528 million. Ratio of owners' equity to total assets was 46.9% as of September 30, 2022.

1H22 Cash Flows
Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2022 were JPY42,068 million (JPY39,795 million as of September 30, 2021).

Net cash provided by operating activities for 1H22 was JPY13,457 million (net cash provided by operating activities of JPY18,865 million for 1H21). There were profit before tax of JPY12,858 million (JPY10,432 million for 1H21), depreciation and amortization of JPY14,145 million (JPY13,266 million for 1H21), including JPY5,629 million (JPY5,035 million for 1H21) of depreciation of right-of-use operating lease assets under IFRS 16, and income taxes paid of JPY6,035 million (JPY3,352 million for 1H21). Regarding changes in working capital, there was net cash out of JPY5,992 million compared to net cash-out of JPY399 million for 1H21. As for the major factors for the increase in net cash outflow in comparison with 1H21, there were a decrease in proceeds from trade receivables and increases in payments of prepaid expenses and inventories, which exceeded a decrease in payments of trade and other payables.

Net cash used in investing activities for 1H22 was JPY7,219 million (net cash used in investing activities of JPY8,185 million for 1H21), mainly due to payments for purchases of tangible assets of JPY5,704 million (JPY4,164 million for 1H21), payments for purchases of intangible assets, such as software, of JPY2,137 million (JPY2,167 million for 1H21), and proceeds from sales of tangible assets of JPY947 million (JPY1,011 million for 1H21).

Net cash used in financing activities for 1H22 was JPY12,601 million (net cash used in financing activities of JPY13,402 million for 1H21), mainly due to payments of other financial liabilities of JPY9,544 million (JPY8,989 million for 1H21), which included payments under operating lease contracts such as office rent and finance lease contracts such as network equipment, repayments of long-term bank borrowings of JPY750 million (JPY4,085 million for 1H21) and dividends paid of JPY2,258 million (JPY1,759 million for 1H21).

Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets
1H22 financial results slightly exceeded our financial targets announced on May 13, 2022. Meanwhile, FY2022 financial targets remain unchanged, because the full-year forecasts are largely dependent on the fourth quarter results in general.

Presentation
Presentation materials will be posted on our web site (https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir/) on November 7, 2022.
The presentation material can also be found here http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a34c18ba-de82-4548-a2d3-461ea6a97120

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan’s leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud computing services, and systems integration. Moreover, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (“TSE”) in 2006 and transitioned to the Prime Market of TSE from April 2022.

For inquiries, contact:
IIJ Investor Relations　Tel: +81-3-5205-6500　E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp　URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Disclaimer:
Statements made in this press release regarding IIJ’s or management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements that are based on IIJ’s and managements’ current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about its business and the industry. These forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding revenues and profits, are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause IIJ’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

     
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)
     
  March 31, 2022September 30, 2022
  Millions of yenMillions of yen
Assets    
　Current assets   
　　Cash and cash equivalents47,391  42,068 
　　Trade receivables37,649  37,546 
　　Inventories2,608  3,887 
　　Prepaid expenses13,553  15,650 
　　Contract assets1,870  3,445 
　　Other financial assets1,295  1,112 
　　Other current assets119  239 
　Total current assets104,485  103,947 
　Non-current assets   
　　Tangible assets17,846  20,684 
　　Right-of-use assets44,874  44,660 
　　Goodwill9,479  9,877 
　　Intangible assets16,424  15,678 
　　Investments accounted for using equity method 5,830  5,672 
　　Prepaid expenses10,452  11,964 
　　Contract assets69  53 
　　Other investments17,410  17,780 
　　Deferred tax assets183  196 
　　Other financial assets4,245  4,101 
　　Other non-current assets508  548 
　Total non-current assets127,320  131,213 
Total assets231,805  235,160 
  Millions of yenMillions of yen
Liabilities and Equity   
　Liabilities   
　　Current liabilities   
　　　Trade and other payables20,742  21,773 
　　　Borrowings16,370  16,620 
　　　Income taxes payable5,795  3,888 
　　　Contract liabilities9,571  10,006 
　　　Deferred income65  77 
　　　Other financial liabilities17,035  15,730 
　　　Other current liabilities7,199  6,407 
　　Total current liabilities76,777  74,501 
　　Non-current liabilities   
　　　Borrowings5,500  4,500 
　　　Retirement benefit liabilities 4,395  4,478 
　　　Provisions786  788 
　　　Contract liabilities7,429  6,508 
　　　Deferred income340  311 
　　　Deferred tax liabilities641  322 
　　　Other financial liabilities30,146  31,057 
　　　Other non-current liabilities 1,170  1,190 
　　Total non-current liabilities50,407  49,154 
　Total liabilities127,184  123,655 
　Equity    
　　Share capital25,562  25,562 
　　Share premium36,518  36,615 
　　Retained earnings37,024  43,404 
　　Other components of equity6,275  6,609 
　　Treasury shares(1,851) (1,831)
　　Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 103,528  110,359 
　　Non-controlling interests1,093  1,146 
　Total equity104,621  111,505 
Total liabilities and equity231,805  235,160 
     

 

 
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)
      
   Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
   September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022
   Millions of yen Millions of yen
 Revenues    
   Network services 63,436  67,707 
   System integration 44,209  52,846 
   ATM operation business 1,409  1,409 
     Total revenues 109,054  121,962 
 Cost of sales    
   Cost of network services (46,754) (49,802)
   Cost of systems integration (38,340) (44,857)
   Cost of ATM operation business (875) (812)
     Total cost of sales (85,969) (95,471)
 Gross Profit 23,085  26,491 
 Selling, general and administrative expenses (13,790) (15,508)
 Other operating income 93  221 
 Other operating expenses (84) (31)
 Operating Profit 9,304  11,173 
 Finance income 1,772  2,042 
 Finance expenses (272) (279)
 Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for
     using equity method		 (372) (78)
 Profit (loss) before tax 10,432  12,858 
 Income tax expense (3,474) (4,118)
 Profit (loss) for the period 6,958  8,740 
 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:    
   Owners of the parent 6,892  8,638 
   Non-controlling interests 66  102 
   Total 6,958  8,740 
 Earnings per share    
   Basic earnings per share (yen) 38.17  47.81 
   Diluted earnings per share (yen) 37.99  47.58 
      
 ※IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. 
 　  Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.


 
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss (Unaudited)
      
   Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
   September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022
   Millions of yen Millions of yen
 Revenues    
   Network services 31,961  34,473 
   System integration 23,403  28,578 
   ATM operation business 715  721 
     Total revenues 56,079  63,772 
 Cost of sales    
   Cost of network services (23,609) (25,371)
   Cost of systems integration (20,380) (24,197)
   Cost of ATM operation business (431) (412)
     Total cost of sales (44,420) (49,980)
 Gross Profit 11,659  13,792 
 Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,707) (7,652)
 Other operating income 40  28 
 Other operating expenses (48) (21)
 Operating Profit 4,944  6,147 
 Finance income 427  300 
 Finance expenses (135) (148)
 Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for
     using equity method		 (155) (64)
 Profit (loss) before tax 5,081  6,235 
 Income tax expense (1,666) (1,982)
 Profit (loss) for the period 3,415  4,253 
 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to:    
   Owners of the parent 3,385  4,248 
   Non-controlling interests 30  5 
   Total 3,415  4,253 
 Earnings per share    
   Basic earnings per share (yen) 18.74  23.51 
   Diluted earnings per share (yen) 18.65  23.39 
      
 ※IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. 
 　  Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share are calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

 

 

      
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
      
   Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
   September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022
   Millions of yen Millions of yen
 Profit (loss)  6,958 8,740 
 Other comprehensive income, net of tax    
 　Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss    
 　　Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated
               as measured at fair value through other
               comprehensive income		 2,008 (711)
 　Total of items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 2,008 (711)
 　Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss    
 　　Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 18 1,011 
 　　Financial assets measured at fair value through
               other comprehensive income		 0 (1)
 　　Share of other comprehensive income of investments
               accounted for using equity method		 13 35 
 　Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 31 1,045 
 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 2,039 334 
 Other comprehensive income 8,997 9,074 
 Other comprehensive income attributable to:    
 　Owners of the parent  8,931 8,972 
 　Non-controlling interest 66 102 
 　Other comprehensive income 8,997 9,074 
 

 

      
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) 
      
   Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
   September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022
   Millions of yen Millions of yen
 Profit (loss)  3,415  4,253
 Other comprehensive income, net of tax    
 　Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss    
 　　Net change in fair value of equity instruments designated
               as measured at fair value through other
               comprehensive income		 1,174  241
 　　Total items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 1,174  241
 　Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss    
 　　Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations 23  309
 　　Financial assets measured at fair value through
               other comprehensive income		 (0) 0
 　　Share of other comprehensive income of investments
               accounted for using equity method		 (0) 19
 　Total of items that may be reclassified to profit or loss 23  328
 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 1,197  569
 Other comprehensive income 4,612  4,822
 Other comprehensive income attributable to:    
 　Owners of the parent  4,582  4,817
 　Non-controlling interest 30  5
 　Other comprehensive income 4,612  4,822
 

 

                 
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity (Unaudited)        
 Six months ended September 30, 2021             
                 
  Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-controlling interests Total
equity
  Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Other components of equity Treasury shares Total  
  Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen
 Balance, April 1, 202125,531 36,389  25,047  4,865 (1,875) 89,957  1,015  90,972 
 Comprehensive income               
 　Profit (loss) - -  6,892  - -  6,892  66  6,958 
 　Other comprehensive income- -  -  2,039 -  2,039  -  2,039 
 　Total comprehensive income- -  6,892  2,039 -  8,931  66  8,997 
 Transactions with owners               
 　Issuance of common stock31 (31) -  - -  0  -  0 
 　Disposal of treasury shares- 23  -  - 24  47  -  47 
 　Dividends paid- -  (1,759) - -  (1,759) (49) (1,808)
 　Stock-based compensation- 39  -  - -  39  -  39 
 　Total transactions with owners31 31  (1,759) - 24  (1,673) (49) (1,722)
 Balance, September 30, 202125,562 36,420  30,180  6,904 (1,851) 97,215  1,032  98,247 
                 
                 
 Six months ended September 30, 2022             
                 
  Owners of the parent’s shareholders’ equity Non-controlling interests Total
equity
  Share capital Share premium Retained earnings Other components of equity Treasury shares Total  
  Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen
 Balance, April 1, 202225,562 36,518  37,024  6,275 (1,851) 103,528  1,093  104,621 
 Comprehensive income               
 　Profit (loss) - -  8,638  - -  8,638  102  8,740 
 　Other comprehensive income- -  -  334 -  334  -  334 
 　Total comprehensive income- -  8,638  334 -  8,972  102  9,074 
 Transactions with owners               
 　Disposal of treasury shares- 56  -  - 20  76  -  76 
 　Dividends paid- -  (2,258) - -  (2,258) (49) (2,307)
 　Stock-based compensation- 41  -  - -  41  -  41 
 　Total transactions with owners- 97  (2,258) - 20  (2,141) (49) (2,190)
 Balance, September 30, 202225,562 36,615  43,404  6,609 (1,831) 110,359  1,146  111,505 
 

 

      
 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
      
   Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
   September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022
   Millions of yen Millions of yen
 Cash flows from operating activities    
 　Profit (loss) before tax 10,432  12,858 
 　Adjustments    
 　　Depreciation and amortization 13,266  14,145 
 　　Loss (gain) on sales/disposals of property and equipment 69  (151)
 　　Shares of loss (profit) of investments
               accounted for using equity method		 373  78 
 　　Finance income (1,742) (2,042)
 　　Finance expenses 272  279 
 　　Other 63  389 
 　　Changes in working capital    
 　　　Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 5,133  534 
 　　　Decrease (increase) in inventories 79  (1,242)
 　　　Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses (1,464) (3,351)
 　　　Decrease (increase) in contract assets (585) (1,559)
 　　　Decrease (increase) in other assets (30) (120)
 　　　Decrease (increase) in other financial assets 685  372 
 　　　Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables (2,877) 766 
 　　　Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities (259) (700)
 　　　Increase (decrease) in deferred income (5) (1)
 　　　Increase (decrease) in other liabilities (1,293) (772)
 　　　Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities 0  (2)
 　　　Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liabilities 217  83 
 　Subtotal 22,334  19,564 
 　Interest and dividends received 154  189 
 　Interest paid (271) (261)
 　Income taxes paid (3,352) (6,035)
 　Cash flows from operating activities 18,865  13,457 
 Cash flows from investing activities    
 　Purchases of tangible assets (4,164) (5,704)
 　Proceeds from sales of tangible assets 1,011  947 
 　Purchases of intangible assets (2,167) (2,137)
 　Purchase of a subsidiary (2,612) - 
 　Purchases of other investments (348) (280)
 　Proceeds from sales of other investments 95  9 
 　Payments for leasehold deposits and guarantee deposits (84) (30)
 　Proceeds from collection of leasehold deposits
          and guarantee deposits		 121  14 
 　Payments for refundable insurance policies (37) (37)
 　Other 0  (1)
 　Cash flows from investing activities (8,185) (7,219)
 Cash flows from financing activities    
 　Repayment of  long-term borrowings (4,085) (750)
 　Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 1,480  - 
 　Payments of other financial liabilities  (8,989) (9,544)
 　Dividends paid (1,759) (2,258)
 　Other (49) (49)
 　Cash flows from financing activities (13,402) (12,601)
 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 50  1,040 
 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,672) (5,323)
 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 42,467  47,391 
 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 39,795  42,068 
 

 

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Going Concern Assumption
         Nothing to be reported.

Material Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
         Nothing to be reported.

Segment Information
IIJ and its subsidiaries (collectively “the Company”) primarily operates its network service and system integration business, which provides a comprehensive range of network solutions to meet its customers’ needs by cross-selling a variety of services, including Internet connectivity services, WAN services, outsourcing services, systems integration and sales of network-related equipment, and the ATM operation business. Therefore, the Company defined two reportable segments: “Network service and systems integration business” and “ATM operation business.”
Segment information for the Company is as follows:



 Six months ended September 30, 2021   
         
  Reportable segments    
  Network service and systems integration business ATM operation business AdjustmentsConsolidated
  Millons of yenMillons of yenMillons of yenMillons of yen
 Revenue       
 Customers107,646 1,408   109,054 
 Intersegment transactions66  (66)  
 Total revenue107,712 1,408 (66) 109,054 
           
 Segment operating profit8,933 417 (46) 9,304 
         
 Finance income     1,772 
 Finance expense     (272)
 Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method      (372)
 Profit before tax     10,432 
         
         
 Six months ended September 30, 2022   
         
  Reportable segments    
  Network service and systems integration business ATM operation business AdjustmentsConsolidated
  Millons of yenMillons of yenMillons of yenMillons of yen
 Revenue       
 Customers120,553 1,409   121,962 
 Intersegment transactions55  (55)  
 Total revenue120,608 1,409 (55) 121,962 
           
 Segment operating profit10,725 468 (20) 11,173 
         
 Finance income     2,042 
 Finance expense     (279)
 Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method      (78)
 Profit before tax     12,858 
         


 

Intersegment transactions are based on market price.

Subsequent Events

Based on the resolution of the IIJ’s board of directors held on August 5, 2022, IIJ conducted the stock split of shares as of the record date of September 30, 2022, at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Therefore, the information per share for the first half ended September 30, 2021, for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, for the first half ended September 30, 2022 and for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 in the consolidated financial statements is based on the post-split basis.

Note: The following information is provided to disclose Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”) financial results (unaudited) for the first six months ended September 30, 2022 (“1H22”) in the form defined by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2022　[Under IFRS]

November 7, 2022

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.
Exchange listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Ticker symbol: 3774
URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/
Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director
Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and CFO
TEL: +81-3-5205-6500
Scheduled date for filing of quarterly report (Shihanki-houkokusho) to Japan’s regulatory organization: November 14, 2022
Scheduled date for dividend payment: December 2, 2022
Supplemental material on quarterly results: Yes
Presentation on quarterly results: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than JPY one million are rounded)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months ended September 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations                                                                      　

　(% shown is YoY change)

 RevenuesOperating profitProfit (loss) before taxProfit (loss)
for the period		Profit (loss)
attributable to owners
of the parent		Other comprehensive income
 JPY millions%JPY millions%JPY millions%JPY millions%JPY millions%JPY millions%
Six Months ended September 30, 2022121,96211.811,17320.112,85823.38,74025.68,63825.39,0740.9
Six Months ended September 30, 2021109,0547.39,30477.610,432133.66,958147.66,892148.88,997108.4

        

 Basic earnings per shareDiluted earnings per share
 JPYJPY
Six Months ended September 30, 202247.8147.58
Six Months ended September 30, 202138.1737.99

(Note) IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Accordingly, basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

 Total assetsTotal equityTotal equity attributable to owners of the parentRatio of owners' equity
to total assets
 JPY millionsJPY millionsJPY millions%
As of September 30, 2022235,160111,505110,35946.9
As of March 31, 2022231,805104,621103,52844.7

2．Dividends

 Annual Dividends
1Q-end2Q-end3Q-endYear-endTotal
 JPYJPYJPYJPYJPY
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31, 2022		23.0025.0048.00
Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2023		29.25   
Fiscal Year Ending
March 31, 2023 (forecast)		  14.63

(Notes)
1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: None
2. IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one effective as of October 1, 2022. The forecast of year-end dividend per share is the amount after the stock split. Regarding the amount on a pre-split basis, the forecast of year-end and annual dividend per share are JPY29.26 and JPY58.51, respectively.

3．Targets of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023
(April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023)

(% shown is YoY change)

 RevenuesOperating profitProfit (loss) before taxProfit (loss) for the year attributable to owners of the parentBasic earnings per share
 JPY millions%JPY millions%JPY millions%JPY millions%JPY
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023250,00010.527,20015.526,3008.817,50011.796.89

(Notes)

  1. Changes from the latest forecasts disclosed: None
  2. IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. The target of basic earnings per share is the amount after the stock split.
  3. As for the details about our financial targets for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, please refer to “Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets” which is disclosed on page 8 of this earnings release.

* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries: None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and estimate

i. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS: None
ii. Other changes in accounting policies: None
iii. Changes in accounting estimates: None

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

i. Number of shares issued (inclusive of treasury stock):
As of September 30, 2022: 187,069,600 shares
As of March 31, 2022: 187,069,600 shares

ii. Number of treasury stock:
As of September 30, 2022: 6,371,656 shares
As of March 31, 2022: 6,443,334 shares

iii. Number of weighted average common shares outstanding:
For the six months ended September 30, 2022: 180,668,564 shares
For the six months ended September 30, 2021: 180,558,276 shares

* IIJ conducted a stock split at a ratio of two-for-one with an effective date of October 1, 2022. Accordingly, number of shares issued, number of treasury stock and number of weighted average common shares outstanding above have been calculated as if the stock split had been conducted at the beginning of the previous consolidated fiscal year, respectively.

* Status of Audit Procedures

This document is not subject to the audit procedures by certified public accountant or independent auditor.

* Explanation on the Appropriate Use of Future Outlook and other special instructions

i) Forward-looking statements
Forward-looking statements disclosed in this document are based on IIJ Group’s expectation, estimates, and projections based on information available to IIJ Group as of November 7, 2022. As these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those disclosed due, for example, to but not limited to changes in business climate and/or market trends. As for our latest forecast of our financial targets, please refer to “Future Prospects including FY2022 Financial Targets” written on page 8 of this document.

ii) Change in the unit of presentation for monetary amounts
Amounts of accounts and other items presented in our condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements were previously stated in thousands of yen, but effective from the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, IIJ has changed to present such amounts in millions of yen. In order to facilitate comparison, the amounts for the previous consolidated fiscal year are also presented in millions of yen.

iii) Others
Presentation material will be disclosed on TDnet as well as posted on our website on November 7, 2022.


Attachments

IIJ2Q22E_presentation.pdf