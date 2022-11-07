Proactive news headlines including MetalsGrove Mining, Artrya Ltd, Technology Metals Australia and DomaCom Australia

Sydney, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

MetalsGrove Mining Ltd (ASX:MGA) is encouraged by a recent pre-drilling exploration program that confirmed multiple pegmatite corridors and identified potential drilling targets at its flagship Upper Coondina Lithium Project in WA. Click here

Artrya Ltd (ASX:AYA) has passed a key milestone with the medical technology company receiving regulatory approval for its Salix Coronary Anatomy (SCA) product in the United Kingdom. Click here

Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) has delivered a boost to the global resource at Murchison Technology Metals Project (MTMP) with a 26% increase in the measured and indicated categories to 63.2 million tonnes at 0.9% vanadium pentoxide. Click here

DomaCom Australia Ltd (ASX:DCL) has secured an extension to the term of the outstanding $2.95 million Thundering Herd convertible notes to 1 February 2024. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd and 3D-printing company Arevo Inc have partnered to produce a line of custom carbon fibre bikes inspired by and decorated with individually owned NFT artwork. Click here

Avira Resources Ltd (ASX:AVW) is scheduled to kick off exploration this month for copper-nickel-cobalt and gold at its Puolalaki Project in Sweden. Click here

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) has tapped Herman Hildan as strategic advisor for the Provaris Norway SA team to support the acceleration of opportunities around compressed hydrogen storage and transport in Norway and across Europe. Click here

Arovella Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ALA) welcomes the European Patent Office issuing a notification of intention to grant a patent for the iNKT cell therapy platform ALA has licensed from Imperial College Innovations Limited. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has added Karen Greene to the corporate team as a senior vice president to lead investor relations. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) is pushing ahead with its aggressive lithium exploration strategy with the addition of further landholding at the flagship Mt Alexander Project. Click here

Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) has designed and launched its CERENERGY® ABS60 60 kilowatt-hour (KWh) sodium alumina solid-state battery pack, in collaboration with joint venture (JV) partner Fraunhofe, for distribution in the renewable energy storage market. Click here

Magmatic Resources Ltd (ASX:MAG) has surged on delivering its best copper-gold-molybdenum interval to date from immediately below the base of the cover at Corvette Prospect within the Myall Project in New South Wales. Click here

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB, OTC:CBBHF) has successfully completed a private placement of fully paid ordinary shares to sophisticated and institutional investors to raise $4 million. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) continues to boost its position in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the core of the southern SCOOP Play in the world-class Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma with a fourth operated DSU added. Click here

QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has further encouraging results in for exploration at its flagship Mt Chalmers Copper-Gold Project, 17 kilometres northeast of Rockhampton, Queensland. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) is moving ahead with a gold processing facility at its namesake precious metals play in Western Australia. Click here

Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has raised $1 million in a placement to sophisticated and professional investors, with funds to be used for planned field programs across its portfolio of WA assets. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) continues to showcase the excellent potential of Wanamaker prospect at its flagship Millrose Gold Project in Western Australia's Yandal Greenstone Belt, with the latest assays confirming the high-grade lode as 300 metres in strike length and remaining open at depth. Click here

Celsius Resources Ltd (ASX:CLA) has delivered a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 302 million tonnes at 0.41% copper and 0.11 g/t gold at its Sagay Copper-Gold Project on the Island of Negros in the Philippines. Click here

Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) has expanded its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Tambourah Project in WA, doubling the amount of drilling to 5,000 metres after hitting multiple lithium-rich pegmatite dykes in the first five holes drilled. Click here

Aruma Resources Ltd (ASX:AAJ) has now finished its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Melrose Gold Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has outlined large copper, gold and iron anomalies indicative of a deeper iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) mineralised body at the Whaleshark Project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) has fielded more high-grade gold during extensional drilling at the White Heat-Mosaic prospect, part of the Break of Day trend at the cornerstone Cue Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Alicanto Minerals Ltd (ASX:AQI) has intersected visual sulphide mineralisation in the first drill hole at the Skyttgruvan-Naverberg target along strike from the historically significant Falun Mine within its Greater Falun Project in Sweden. Click here

