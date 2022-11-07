Global Abaca Fiber Market Will Turn over USD 792.46 million to success Revenue to Cross USD 1836.35 million in 2022 to 2027 Top Companies report covers (expand at a CAGR of 15.03%) New opportunities planning

PUNE, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Abaca Fiber Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. The global Abaca Fiber market size was valued at USD 792.46 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.03% during the forecast period, reaching USD 1836.35 million by 2027.



Abaca, also called as manila hemp, is extracted from the leaf sheath around the trunk of Musa textilis, a type of banana plant that is mostly found in the Philippines and humid tropics. Harvesting and cultivating abaca is a labor-intensive process as the pulp is removed by cutting strips and scraping stalks. Fibers obtained from the process are then dried and removed. Abaca fiber has high strength and is used in the paper industry for making mimeograph mats and teabags. It is also used to make handicraft such as carpets, furniture, clothing, and bags. Abaca fiber is used in fishing nets, hawsers, and shipping lines due to beneficial properties such as flexibility, durability, and saltwater resistance. It is classified as a hard fiber along with sisal, coir, and henequin. In addition, abaca fiber is used in gifts, toys, and housewares. Furthermore, it is used as an alternative to glass fiber reinforced plastics components. Various local textile manufacturers use 30% to 50% of abaca in the production of maong (denim).

Based on Types:

Fine Abaca Fiber

Rough Abaca Fiber

Based on applications

Paper & Pulp

Fiber Craft

Cordage

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Abaca Fiber Market: -

Ching Bee Trading Corporation

Tag Fibers, Inc.

Peral Enterprises

MAP Enterprises

Selinrail International Trading

Yzen Handicraft Export

Detailed TOC of Global Abaca Fiber Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect

Table of Content

1 Abaca Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Abaca Fiber Market

1.2 Abaca Fiber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Abaca Fiber Market Sales Volume and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2017-2027)

1.3 Global Abaca Fiber Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Abaca Fiber Market Consumption (Sales Volume) Comparison by Application (2017-2027)

1.4 Global Abaca Fiber Market, Region Wise (2017-2027)

1.4.1 Global Abaca Fiber Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2017-2027)

1.4.2 United States Abaca Fiber Market Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Abaca Fiber Market Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.4 China Abaca Fiber Market Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.5 Japan Abaca Fiber Market Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.6 India Abaca Fiber Market Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Abaca Fiber Market Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.8 Latin America Abaca Fiber Market Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Abaca Fiber Market Status and Prospect (2017-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size of Abaca Fiber (2017-2027)

1.5.1 Global Abaca Fiber Market Revenue Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.5.2 Global Abaca Fiber Market Sales Volume Status and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.6 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.7 The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Abaca Fiber Market

2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Abaca Fiber Industry Technology Status and Trends

2.2 Industry Entry Barriers

2.2.1 Analysis of Financial Barriers

2.2.2 Analysis of Technical Barriers

2.2.3 Analysis of Talent Barriers

2.2.4 Analysis of Brand Barrier

2.3 Abaca Fiber Market Drivers Analysis

2.4 Abaca Fiber Market Challenges Analysis

2.5 Emerging Market Trends

2.6 Consumer Preference Analysis

2.7 Abaca Fiber Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

2.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

2.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Abaca Fiber Industry Development

