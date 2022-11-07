Ransome attack affecting Uponor's operations

English Finnish

Uponor Corporation, Investor news, 7 November 2022 at 09:15



On 5 November 2022, Uponor was subject to a cyber security attack affecting its operations in Europe and North America. The company started immediate actions to investigate and remediate the situation. Investigations showed that the incident was caused by a ransomware attack, and hence we consider it as a serious criminal act. The company will report the incident to the police and to the data protection authorities.



Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO, comments:

“All efforts are being made to ensure the continuity of Uponor’s business and to keep any impact on Uponor’s customers to a minimum. Uponor takes the cyber security attack extremely seriously, and we apologize for the inconvenience it may cause our stakeholders.”

As the case will be under police investigation, Uponor does not comment the matter any further.

Uponor in brief

Uponor is one of the leading international providers of solutions that move water for buildings and infrastructure. The company is rethinking water for future generations with its safe drinking water delivery systems, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for innovation, Uponor is developing new technologies and systems that enrich people’s lives. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com