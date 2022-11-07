Transactions in Own Shares

Irish Continental Group plc announces that it has made purchases of its own shares on the market as follows:

Date of Transaction: 4 November 2022.

Number of Shares: 820,000 (eight hundred and twenty thousand) ICG Units, representing 0.47% of the issued share capital prior to purchase.

Price: All purchased at €4.06 per ICG Unit.

These shares will be cancelled.

END.

Dublin

7th November 2022