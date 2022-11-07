NEXEN TIRE brand logo to appear across US sports signage screens

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXEN TIRE, a leading global tire manufacturer, today announced that its brand logo will be advertised among on and offline platforms in USA sports leagues like NBA, MLB, NHL, and NCAA.



Through partnerships with sports organizations in both its home country Korea and Europe markets, the tire company has been building brand awareness for years. Based on years of experience, NEXEN TIRE is also using sports to increase its presence in the US market.

In fact, a multi-year partnership between the NEXEN TIRE and the Anaheim Ducks of the NHL was established in 2021. This year, the company recently also disclosed a partnership with the Chicago Blackhawks for the 2022-23 season.

Starting October 21, NEXEN TIRE’s logo has appeared courtside in NBA games as well as on television to reach the company’s primary target markets across the U.S.

Following the NBA, the company’s logo placement ads will be visible among select teams in the MLB starting from the 2023 season in March and the NCAA starting from the November 2022 and March 2023.

About NEXEN TIRE

NEXEN TIRE, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in South Korea. NEXEN TIRE, one of the world’s fastest growing tire manufacturers, currently interacts with approximately 150 countries around the world and owns four manufacturing plants – two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Žatec, the Czech Republic has also begun operation in 2019. NEXEN TIRE produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. NEXEN TIRE supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world’s top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world.

