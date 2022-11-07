Tubular Linear Motor Market Size Stood at $502 Million growing at a CAGR of 8.2%, with two Leading Companies Linmot and Nippon stimulating demand: Market Decipher Analysis

Pune, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Report “Tubular Linear Motor Market Size, Statistics, Trend Analysis, and Forecast Report, 2022–2032” shows insights and data published by Market Decipher. The report forecasts the Global Tubular Market size to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2022 to 2032. Tubular linear motors are gaining traction in industrial applications especially in the packaging and medical industries, since these motors have proven an ideal replacement for pneumatics, with a similar form factor but with much better efficiency and reliability.

“Market Decipher has revealed that the tremendous growth across the packaging, construction, and manufacturing industries, are the major factors boosting the growth of the tubular linear motors market, owing to which some of the biggest manufacturers in the tubular linear motor sector are expanding their product portfolio for packaging applications to offer flexibility in machinery. The advanced range of Tubular Linear motors provides improved performance at a competitive cost, compared to conventional flat linear motors and rotary motors. Other attributes that are making Tubular Linear Motor an ideal solution are its high speed and acceleration capabilities, modular design, reduced maintenance, standalone thermal stability, and ability to achieve higher IP protection.”

Chandradeep Singh

This report provides meticulous insights of key segments, latest market scope, changing trends, new technologies, and highlights influential leading players, and key developments. The report also gives a telescopic view of opportunities and constraints while highlighting the growth matrix and global developments, and provides noteworthy data for future events, mergers and acquisitions, market environment, and technological innovation in this market.

Tubular Linear Motors Advantages over Other Linear Motors

• Faster Acceleration: From 1 to 10g’s, this leads to shortened cycle times and improved productivity for the customer.

• High Speeds: Speeds to 1800 inches per second [45 m/sec].

• Highly Accurate: Accuracy to 0.00004 in/ft [1 µm/305 mm].

• Very Repeatable: Repeatability to 0.00004 inch [1 µm].

• No Backlash: A direct drive approach has no backlash such as obtained in leadscrews, gears, belt drives, and pinions.

• High Stiffness: Direct drive tubular linear motors provide higher stiffness than ball screw / lead screw systems.

• Very Smooth Operation: Tubular Linear packages provide smooth operation due to the elimination of mechanical linkages.

• Non-Contact Parts: This reduces component friction and wear, thus reducing the customer’s maintenance cost.

• Long Life: Indefinite life expectancy under normal operating conditions can be expected due to the simplicity and part reduction

• Low Maintenance: This helps to reduce the customer’s overall costs.

• Unlimited Stroke: Stroke lengths are not limited as with ball screws. It is easy to extend the stroke by simply adding another section.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Tubular Linear Motor providers are reliant on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new software launches to stay afloat in the global market. Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of eminent market players.

•In February 2021, ETEL S.A. introduced the DXRH Rotary Axis, featuring a 360’000 lines encoder. This is a 1 DOF mechanical bearing based rotary axis providing outstanding performance in terms of accuracy and precision. The module can be integrated to the CHARON2 and the VULCANO2 stacked platforms.

• HIWIN Corporation launched an interactive microsite titled linearstages.hiwin.us which would help choose amongst their most popular linear stages. Engineers can save time in design and installation by specifying linear stages, instead of all individual components to build the stage.

• In 2019, ANCA Motion has launched its new tubular linear motor LinX M Series, which features an integrated position sensor with 10um of resolution at a peak force range of up to 1,200, eliminating the need for an external encoder, simplifying the system design and reducing the overall cost.

• Irwin, PA - Parker’s Electromechanical Automation Division, a leading supplier of motion control technology, has released the Electric Thrust Tubular (ETT) linear motor actuator series, with dramatically increased performance in a cost-effective, energy-efficient, low–maintenance package.

• LinMot USA demonstrated the applications of its tubular linear motor suitable for various sanitary systems, including product handling, pick and place, inserting, assembly, capping, slicing, and more.

• Nippon Pulse SLP Linear Shaft Stages integrate a Linear Tubular Motor, encoder, and linear shaft support to replace certain conventional ballscrew systems for servo applications. A high force-to-volume ratio and smaller dead zone make for design compactness. Variations include the Acculine SLP stages and Nanopositioning SCR stages.

Report Details:

Number of Pages: 180

Number of Tables: 55

Number of Charts and Graphs: 65

Industry Segmentation and Revenue Breakdown

Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2022 - 2032)

• AC

• DC

Sales Channel Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2022 - 2032)

• OEM

• System Integrator

• Aftermarket

Application Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2022 - 2032)

• Construction/Manufacturing

• Food Processing Industry

• Medical Equipment/Lab Process Equipment

• Automotive Industry

• Electronics/Semiconductor Industry

• Wood Processing

• Textile Industry

• Other Applications

Region Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2022 - 2032)

• North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil & Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, and others)

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Vietnam, and others)

Key Companies Covered

Key Report Takeaways:

• Estimation/projections/forecast for revenue (2022 – 2032)

• Data breakdown for every Industry segment (2022 – 2032)

• Gross margin and profitability analysis of companies

• Impact Of COVID-19 On Tubular Linear Motor Market

• Business trend and expansion analysis

• Competition analysis/market share

• Product Innovation Listing

• Client list and case studies

• Market entry strategy

