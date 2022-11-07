Petrochemicals Market Size & Forecast [2022-2028] - Global Industry Trends, Development History, Regional Overview, Share Estimation, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin and Cost Structures and Business Prospect | Industry Research Biz

Pune, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest Petrochemicals Market research report 2022 provides detailed information about the market overview, modern trends, demand, and recent development affecting the market growth during the upcoming year. The petrochemical Market report also covers the new business development, price, revenue, gross margin, market size, share, potential growth, and upcoming market strategy followed by leading players. This report also gives knowledge of major company profiles within the market. The report focuses on the Petrochemicals Market size, segment size (mainly covering product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, recent status, and development trends. Moreover, Petrochemicals Market forecast by regions, type, and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028. And also report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions are offered.

Report Overview:



"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Petrochemicals estimated at US$ 725380 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 950070 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028."



Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for petrochemicals having accounted for more than half of the global market size, by volume, in 2017. Among all the countries, China & India dominated the basic polymers market in 2017 in terms of volume, closely followed by Japan. The high economic growth rate, rising demand for construction products made up of plastics, growing health awareness applications, improving standards of living and competitive manufacturing costs are the main factors leading to the growth of the market for petrochemicals in this region.



Report Scope:



This latest report researches the industry structure, capacity, production, sales (consumption), revenue, price and gross margin. Major producers' production locations, market shares, industry ranking, and profiles are presented. The primary and secondary research is done in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Petrochemicals manufacturers, distributors, end users, industry associations, governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, industry experts, third party database, and our in-house databases.



This report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional Petrochemicals market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global Petrochemicals market and current trends within the industry.

The List of Major Key Players Listed in the Petrochemicals Market Report are:

LyondellBasell

BASF

Total

Royal Dutch Shell

Sinopec

DowDupont

Reliance Industries

Sabic

British Petroleum

Chevron Phillips

Formosa Plastics

China National Petroluem Corporation

Exxonmobil

Ineos

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Petrochemicals market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Petrochemicals market.

Petrochemicals Market Segmentation by Type:

Ethylene

Propylene

Benzene

Butadiene

Xylenes

Toluene

Petrochemicals

Petrochemicals Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of Petrochemicals in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Attentions of Petrochemicals Market Report:

The report offers a comprehensive and broad perspective on the global Petrochemicals market.

The market statistics represented in different Petrochemicals segments offer a complete industry picture.

Market growth drivers and challenges affecting the development of Petrochemicals are analyzed in detail.

The report will help in the analysis of major competitive market scenarios, and market dynamics of Petrochemicals.

Major stakeholders, key companies Petrochemicals, investment feasibility, and new market entrants study are offered.

The development scope of Petrochemicals in each market segment is covered in this report. The macro and micro-economic factors affecting the Petrochemicals market

Advancement is elaborated on in this report. The upstream and downstream components of Petrochemicals and a comprehensive value chain are explained.

"