Biopharmaceutical Market to Reach USD 780.5 Billion by 2030; Increasing Investment in R&D Activities for Developing Biopharmaceutical Medicines to Bolster Growth, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global biopharmaceutical market is expected to grow from USD 431.2 billion in 2022 to USD 780.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



The leading cause of death and disability worldwide is chronic illness, which includes conditions like Cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Cancer accounted for about 10 million deaths worldwide in 2020 or nearly one in every six deaths. Biopharmaceuticals made of proteins effectively treat many malignancies. Significant problems include rising tobacco use, smoking behaviors, exposure to secondhand smoke, poor diets, excessive alcohol use, and physical inactivity brought on by a sedentary lifestyle which causes chronic diseases. According to the American Heart Association, one person in the United States dies from cardiovascular disease (CVD) every second. Invizius and 3P Biopharmaceuticals, two biotech companies, have worked together to develop cutting-edge technologies for hemodialysis patients with cardiovascular disease. Therefore, during the forecast period, the expansion of the biopharmaceuticals market will be fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases globally.



Competitive Landscape:



To enhance their market position in the global biopharmaceutical market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.



● In September 2021, to address racial healthcare inequities at the local level, Johnson & Johnson launched the health equality innovation challenge in six U.S. cities: Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York City, and Philadelphia.



● In May 2022, Roche and the Global Fund partnered to help low- and middle-income nations develop their vital diagnostic infrastructure in the battle against AIDS, TB, and malaria. As part of this agreement, a robust procedure will be established for gathering, transporting, testing, and providing patient results in time for clinical intervention. New strategies to reduce the financial and environmental burden of healthcare waste generated during the testing process will also be a part of the partnership.



Biopharmaceutical Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Page number 236 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.7% Market growth 2022-2030 USD 780.5 Billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution The Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amgen Inc.,Johnson & Johnson Private Limited,AstraZeneca,Amgen Inc.,F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,Novartis AG,Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,Novo Nordisk A/S,Merck & Co., Inc.,GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Market growth and trends:



The demand for effective medicines coupled with the rising research & development investment is expected to fuel the growth of the biopharmaceutical market. Additionally, it is anticipated that the clearance of more recent biopharmaceutical products and ongoing R&D in this industry will favorably support this market. However, the cost of these pharmaceuticals needs to be drastically decreased to make them commercially viable, as one of the primary restraints for the market's growth over the forecast period. WHO estimates that due to a lack of high-quality healthcare infrastructure, half of the world's population lives far from necessary health facilities. These problems are hampering the development of the biopharmaceutical market.



Key Findings



● In 2022, the monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 13.9% and revenue of 59.9 billion.



The product type segment is divided into monoclonal antibodies, recombinant growth factors, purified proteins, recombinant proteins, recombinant hormones, vaccines, synthetic immunomodulators, and others. In 2022, the monoclonal antibodies segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 13.9% and revenue of 59.9 billion. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as Cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and cardiovascular diseases propels the segment's growth.



● In 2022, the cardiovascular diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 17% and market revenue of 73.3 billion.



The application segment is divided into oncology, inflammatory and infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, metabolic disorders, hormonal disorders, cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, and others. In 2022, the cardiovascular diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the market, with 17% and market revenue of 73.3 billion. Biopharmaceuticals are widely used to treat cardiovascular diseases, propelling the segment's growth.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Biopharmaceutical Market:



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Among all regions, North America emerged as the largest market for the global biopharmaceutical market, with a market share of around 34.8% and 150.0 billion of the market revenue in 2022. The biopharmaceutical market in the North American region is expanding because of the region's several research and development activities. Furthermore, the increasing investment by government organizations and leading market players in research activities to develop biopharmaceutical drugs is further propelling the market's growth in the region.



Key players operating in the global biopharmaceutical market are:



● Amgen Inc.

● Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

● AstraZeneca

● F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

● Novartis AG

● Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

● Novo Nordisk A/S

● Merck & Co., Inc.

● GlaxoSmithKline Plc.



This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Brainy Insights has segmented the global biopharmaceutical market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Biopharmaceutical Market by Product Type:



● Monoclonal Antibodies

● Recombinant Growth Factors

● Purified Proteins

● Recombinant Proteins

● Recombinant Hormone

● Vaccines

● Synthetic Immunomodulators

● Others



Global Biopharmaceutical Market by Application:



● Oncology

● Autoimmune Disorders

● Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases

● Metabolic Disorders

● Cardiovascular Diseases

● Hormonal Disorders

● Neurological Diseases

● Other



About the report:



The global biopharmaceutical market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



