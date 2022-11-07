Air Cargo Containers Market is Projected to Reach US$ 269.2 Million in 2028

Raipur, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Air Cargo Containers Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Air Cargo Containers Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing cargo traffic (freight tonne kilometers) owing to growing e-commerce, pharmaceutical and electronic industries.

Development of lightweight and more durable containers.

Advancement in the container technology.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Air Cargo Containers Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

by Container Type

by Material Type

by Deck Type

by Application Type

by Sales Type

by Aircraft Type

by Region

Air Cargo Containers Market Insights

Market Trends by Container Type

The market is segmented based on the container type as LD-3, LD-6, LD-11, M-1, and other containers. LD-3 is the most widely preferred container type in both passenger and cargo aircraft. It is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing container type during the forecast period as well. It is highly compatible with Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, such as B747, B767, B777, B787, DC-10, MD-11, A330, A350XWB, and A380. It can also be interchangeably used by replacing other container types.

Market Trends by Material Type

Based on the material type, the market is segmented as composite containers, metal containers, and other containers. Metal is expected to remain the largest material type in the market during the forecast period. Easy availability of metal containers, excellent track record, and low cost are some of the major growth drivers of the metal containers.

Composite containers segment is likely to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Superior flame retardancy, higher corrosion resistance, and higher strength-to-weight ratio at a relatively low weight in comparison with metal containers are the major growth drivers of these versatile materials. Additionally, composite containers do not damage easily; thus, help ULD management companies and airlines to address the biggest challenge of reducing the container repair cost. Composites containers are about 20% to 40% lighter than that of aluminum containers.

Market Trends by Application Type

Based on the application type, the market is segmented as passenger aircraft and freighter aircraft. Passenger aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing application type in the market during the forecast period. Increasing passenger and cargo traffic, introduction of variants of existing aircraft programs (B737 Max, A320neo, and B777x), market entry of new aircraft programs (C919 and MC-21), and rising aircraft fleet size are driving the production of aircraft; therefore, containers used in it. Passenger aircraft usually use its lower hold for carrying containers from one location to another location.

Market Trends by Aircraft Type

Based on aircraft type, the market is segmented as the narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large aircraft, and military aircraft. Wide-body aircraft is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing aircraft type in the market during the forecast period. High number of containers per aircraft, increasing deliveries of wide-body aircraft, and increasing demand for wide-body aircraft by cargo airlines are some of the major growth drivers of the segment.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-pacific, Europe and Rest of the world. Asia-pacific is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Increasing growth of the e-commerce industry in countries like India and China is the prime factor driving the growth of the market in the Asia-pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Air Cargo Containers Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Zodiac AirCargo Equipment

Cargo Composites

Nordisk Aviation

VRR-Aviation

DokaSch GmbH

Satco Inc.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Air Cargo Containers Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

