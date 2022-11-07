Kvika banki hf.: Publication of 9M financial results on Thursday 10 November

English Icelandic

The board of directors of Kvika banki hf. is set to approve the financial statements of the Group for the first nine months of 2022 at a board meeting on Thursday 10 November. The financial statements will subsequently be published after domestic markets have closed.

A meeting to present the results to shareholders and market participants will this time be held the next day, at 08:30 GMT on Friday 11 November, at the bank's headquarters on the 9th floor at Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík.

Marinó Tryggvason, CEO of Kvika, will discuss the company's results and key developments in the past months. Following that, Gunnar Sigurðsson, Kvika's managing director in the UK, will give an update on Kvika's operations in the UK, with particular focus on the bank´s lending activities, carried out by Ortus Secured Finance.

The presentation will be conducted in Icelandic and will be streamed live. Further, a recording of the meeting with English subtitles will later be made available on Kvika’s website.

Meeting participants will be able to send questions before or during the meeting via ir@kvika.is

The investor presentation will be made public before the meeting.