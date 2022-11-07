Animal Feed Alternative Protein Market to reach $9Bn by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Animal Feed Alternative Protein Market may reach USD 9 billion by 2032. The acceleration in beef export to address the burgeoning demand is a prominent factor driving the usage of alternative proteins in animal feed.

In regions such as South America, the rate of beef exports has surged, given the increased food requirements for the growing population. The report reveals that beef export from Brazil surpassed 2.3 million tons globally in 2021, augmenting the incorporation of alternative protein in cattle feed. Likewise, the cattle population remains strong in South American countries such as Argentina, bolstering alternative protein production to improve animal nutrition.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4861





Animal feed alternative protein market share from the single-cell product segment is anticipated to register over 7% growth rate through 2032, as a result of the awareness about the dependence of conventional plant-based proteins on climatic conditions. Manufacturers can ensure a steady supply of single-cell alternative protein since it can be produced throughout the year. Single-cell proteins derived from yeast have especially been gaining traction, due to the robust demand for animal feed ingredients with enhanced flavor and palatability.

Poultry feed application segment was worth more than USD 1.5 billion in 2022. Poultry farmers are becoming increasingly aware of the affordability, ease of processing, and accessibility provided by alternative proteins. Poultry has also become the most consumed livestock commodity, especially in emerging and developing nations. The rapid rise in poultry product imports is therefore encouraging poultry farmers to opt for alternative proteins as a nutritional additive in animal feed.

Browse key industry insights spread across 415 pages with 510 market data tables and 52 figures & charts from the report “Animal Feed Alternative Protein Market Size By Product (Insect Protein, Soy Protein Isolates, Soy Protein Concentrates, Fermented Soy Protein, Duckweed Protein, Single Cell Protein {Algae Protein, Grain Protein, Fungal Protein, Yeast Protein}, Hamlet Protein) By Livestock (Poultry [Broiler, Layer, Turkey, Others], Swine [Starter, Grower, Sow], Cattle [Dairy, Calf, Others], Aquaculture [Salmon, Trout’s, Shrimps, Carp, Others], Pet Food, Equine), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032”, in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/alternative-protein-market-for-animal-feed

Equine feed application is poised to record over 5.5% growth rate through 2032. The shifting preference of horse owners toward widely available protein sources with desirable amino acid content is propelling the use of alternative proteins in equine feeds. The rising incidence of endemics including African horse sickness will also encourage equine feed producers to utilize horse protein supplements for nutrition and subsequently promote the adoption of alternative proteins.

Asia Pacific animal feed alternative protein market will depict over 8% CAGR through 2023-2032. Increasing consumption of meat, especially pork, in the Philippines and China, as well as the growing disposable income, will drive protein demand. Marginal farmers in countries like India are also investing in cows and other livestock, further stimulating the usage of alternative proteins in the regional animal feed sector.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/4861

The strategic landscape of the animal feed alternative protein market comprises companies such as Cargill Inc., CJ Selecta, Calysta Inc., Hamlet Protein A/S, Titan Biotech Ltd., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Agriprotein GmbH, InnovaFeed, AB Mauri, The Scoular Company, Nordic Soy Oy, and Darling Ingredients, among others. These market participants are focusing on new product launches, business expansions, and mergers and acquisitions as key strategies to reinforce their footprint in the global market.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



