Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022: Growing Digitalization Across Sectors Bolstering Industry

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center services market is expected to grow from $52.75 billion in 2021 to $60.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.85%. The data center services market is expected to grow to $107.13 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.57%.



The main services provided by data center services market include installation and integration services, training services, consulting services, maintenance and support and others. The installation and integration services refer to all services provided to set up and integrate all data center management processes into one unified, simple and highly efficient platform. Data center could be small, medium and large and offer services such as infrastructure, cloud and hosting, networks, virtualization, other types of services. Data center services have application in BFSI, colocation, energy, government, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing and others.



North America was the largest region in the data center services market in 2021.Aisa-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the data center services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing adoption of digitalization is expected to be a significant driver for the growth of the data center services market. The adoption of digitalization is increasing due to the need for increased productivity, lowering operational costs, enabling faster decision-making, increasing efficiency, technological advancements, push towards digitalization from stakeholders, and others. The increasing adoption of digitalization will generate a huge amount of data that needs to be stored, driving the need for data centers. This need for data centers will create a huge demand for data center services to set up, manage, and operate data centers. For instance, according to a survey conducted among 1,200 CXOs and decision-makers in 9 countries by Fujitsu and published in August 2021, during the pandemic, 82% of respondents from offline organizations had accelerated the digital transformation into their business. During the pandemic, digital became the default mode of living and working, making the organizations adapt to digitalization by creating remote work environments and digitalizing customer services. Therefore, the growing adoption of digitalization will drive the data center services market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the data center services market. The market is witnessing the implementation of next-generation technologies into data center services such as automation, block-chain technologies, the internet of things, 5G mobile broadband, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and others. These advancements offer advanced features, automation, efficiency, reliability, and reduced cost for data center service providers. Major companies operating in the data center services market are focused on providing technologically advanced data center services to strengthen their market position.

For instance, ABB, a Sweden-based automation company offers ABB Ability Data Center Automation systems for energy saving and sustainability. These are industrial automation systems for use in data centers. These run continuously and reliably, optimizing operational processes and lowering the risk of downtime, and eliminating waste caused by unnecessary or premature maintenance.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Services: Installation And Integration Service; Training Services; Consulting Services; Maintenance And Support; Others

2) By Type: Small Data Centers; Medium Data Centers; Large Data Centers

3) By Type Of Service: Infrastructure; Cloud And Hosting; Networks; Virtualization; Other Types Of Services

4) By Application: BFSI; Colocation; Energy; Government; Healthcare; IT And Telecom; Manufacturing; Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Data Center Services Market Characteristics



3. Data Center Services Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Data Center Services



5. Data Center Services Market Size And Growth



6. Data Center Services Market Segmentation

7. Data Center Services Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Data Center Services Market



9. China Data Center Services Market



10. India Data Center Services Market



11. Japan Data Center Services Market



12. Australia Data Center Services Market



13. Indonesia Data Center Services Market



14. South Korea Data Center Services Market



15. Western Europe Data Center Services Market



16. UK Data Center Services Market



17. Germany Data Center Services Market



18. France Data Center Services Market



19. Eastern Europe Data Center Services Market



20. Russia Data Center Services Market



21. North America Data Center Services Market



22. USA Data Center Services Market



23. South America Data Center Services Market



24. Brazil Data Center Services Market



25. Middle East Data Center Services Market



26. Africa Data Center Services Market



27. Data Center Services Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Data Center Services Market

29. Data Center Services Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

IBM Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Limited

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1z2ckf