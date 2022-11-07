Animal Wound Care Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Veterinary Practitioners and Rising Income Levels in Developed Economies Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Wound Care Market by Product (Surgical (Sutures & Staplers, Glues), Advanced (Hydrocolloid, Hydrogel Dressings), Traditional (Tape, Dressings, Bandages), Animal Type (Cats, Dogs, Horse, Pigs), End User (Hospital, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global animal wound care market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027 from USD 1.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The competitive landscape includes the analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players between January 2019 and July 2022. Players in the global animal wound care market have employed various strategies to expand their global footprint and increase their market shares such as agreements, divestitures, expansions, and acquisitions. In the given report, the animal wound care market is segmented on the product, animal, end-user, and region.

Surgical wound care products accounted for the largest share in the animal wound care market by product type

On the basis of product, the animal wound care market is segmented into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, and therapy devices. The large share due to rising number of animal surgeries, the increasing adoption of surgical wound care products, and improving pet adoption and pet care expenditure.

Companion animals accounted for the largest share in the animal wound care market by animals

In 2021, companion animals holds largest share in the animal wound care market. The growth is observed in this animal type segment is due to the expanding companion animal population, the rising number of sports horses, boosting pet care spending, and rising mandate for pet coverage across the world.

North America segment accounted for the largest share in the animal wound care market by Region

The North American market is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021 and is also projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the animal wound care market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing initiatives of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific countries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Population of Companion Animals

Rising Demand for Pet Insurance and Growing Animal Health Expenditure

Increasing Number of Veterinary Practitioners and Rising Income Levels in Developed Economies

Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products

Increasing Prevalence of Diseases

Restraints

Rising Pet Care Costs

Opportunities

Untapped Emerging Markets

Challenges

Lack of Animal Health Awareness in Emerging Countries

Shortage of Veterinary Practitioners in Developing Markets

Ecosystem Analysis

