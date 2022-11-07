Animal Wound Care Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Number of Veterinary Practitioners and Rising Income Levels in Developed Economies Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Animal Wound Care Market by Product (Surgical (Sutures & Staplers, Glues), Advanced (Hydrocolloid, Hydrogel Dressings), Traditional (Tape, Dressings, Bandages), Animal Type (Cats, Dogs, Horse, Pigs), End User (Hospital, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global animal wound care market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2027 from USD 1.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The competitive landscape includes the analysis of the key growth strategies adopted by major players between January 2019 and July 2022. Players in the global animal wound care market have employed various strategies to expand their global footprint and increase their market shares such as agreements, divestitures, expansions, and acquisitions. In the given report, the animal wound care market is segmented on the product, animal, end-user, and region.
Surgical wound care products accounted for the largest share in the animal wound care market by product type
On the basis of product, the animal wound care market is segmented into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, and therapy devices. The large share due to rising number of animal surgeries, the increasing adoption of surgical wound care products, and improving pet adoption and pet care expenditure.
Companion animals accounted for the largest share in the animal wound care market by animals
In 2021, companion animals holds largest share in the animal wound care market. The growth is observed in this animal type segment is due to the expanding companion animal population, the rising number of sports horses, boosting pet care spending, and rising mandate for pet coverage across the world.
North America segment accounted for the largest share in the animal wound care market by Region
The North American market is expected to account for the largest market share in 2021 and is also projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the animal wound care market owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure and growing initiatives of advanced healthcare infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific countries.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Population of Companion Animals
- Rising Demand for Pet Insurance and Growing Animal Health Expenditure
- Increasing Number of Veterinary Practitioners and Rising Income Levels in Developed Economies
- Rising Demand for Animal-Derived Food Products
- Increasing Prevalence of Diseases
Restraints
- Rising Pet Care Costs
Opportunities
- Untapped Emerging Markets
Challenges
- Lack of Animal Health Awareness in Emerging Countries
- Shortage of Veterinary Practitioners in Developing Markets
- Ecosystem Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Insights
7 Animal Wound Care Market, by Product
8 Animal Wound Care Market, by Animal Type
9 Animal Wound Care Market, by End-user
10 Animal Wound Care Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Company Profiles
13 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Advancis Veterinary
- B Braun Melsungen AG
- Care-Tech Laboratories, Inc
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals
- Elanco Animal Health
- Ethicon (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson)
- Innovacyn, Inc
- Indian Immunologicals Ltd
- Jorgen Kruuse A/S
- Jazz Medical, LLC
- Kericure Inc
- M Company
- Medtronic PLC
- Mila International, Inc
- Mccord Research, Inc
- Neogen Corporation
- Primavet, Inc
- Robinson Healthcare
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Sentrx Animal Care
- Silverglide
- Virbac
- Vernacare
- Vetoquinol India Animal Health Pvt Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgkivj
Attachment