CRISPR and CAS Genes Global Market to Expand by 26.82% Yearly Through 2029

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CRISPR and CAS Genes Market Analysis by Product & Service, by Application by End user, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The CRISPR and CAS genes market size is estimated to be USD 1095 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 26.82% during the forecast period 2022-2029. The development of CRISPR-based diagnostic assays to overcome the timeline and sample collection issues for COVID-19 screening and technological advancements in CRISPR are factors contributing to the market growth. However, risks associated with the use of genetically modified foods, ethical problems and consequences of human genome editing is expected to hinder the growth.



By Product & Service



Based on product & service, the market is bifurcated product and service, In 2021, the product segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to increased investments in gene editing-based R&D and the emergence of novel applications. However, the availability of improved individual products to achieve numerous goals, such as precise genome cleavage, genome engineering, reduced off-target cutting, and simple gene knockouts is alos driving the market growth.



By Application



On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into agricultural and biomedical. In 2021, the biomedical applications segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the increased use of CRISPR gene-editing techniques in a variety of biological fields, increased effectiveness and specificity of this technique by the use of nano-carriers, improved delivery methods, and extensive biomedical research.



By End user



Based on end user, the market is segregated into academics & government research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and contract research organizations (CROs). In 2021, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the rising use of CRISPR-CAS9 to create better biological models for human diseases in less time and further accelerate the identification & validation of new therapeutic targets, and increasing significant clinical pipeline based on CRISPR gene-editing technology.



Regional Markets



In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the CRISPR and CAS genes market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the region's expanding biopharmaceutical R&D, and the active involvement of numerous pharmaceutical companies in the creation of novel therapeutics through the use of genome editing tools.



Segmentation: CRISPR and CAS Genes Market Report 2021-2029

Product & Service (Revenue, USD Million)

Product

Service

By Application (Revenue, USD Million)

Agricultural

Biomedical

By End user (Revenue, USD Million)

Academics & Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

By Region (Revenue, USD Million)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction: CRISPR and CAS Genes



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Environment Analysis



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: CRISPR and CAS Genes Market



7. Market Analysis by Product & Service



8. Market Analysis by Application



9. Market Analysis by End User



10. Regional Market Analysis



11. North America CRISPR and CAS Genes Market



12. Europe CRISPR and CAS Genes Market



13. Asia Pacific CRISPR and CAS Genes Market



14. Latin America CRISPR and CAS Genes Market



15. MEA CRISPR and CAS Genes Market



16. Competitor Analysis



17. Company Profiles



18. Conclusion & Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

GenScript (China)

Sangamo Therapeutics (US)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Editas Medicine (US)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Switzerland)

Tecan Life Sciences (Switzerland)

Precision Biosciences (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

PerkinElmer (US)

Cellectis S.A (France)

Intellia Therapeutics (US)

Bluebird Bio (US)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (US)

Synthego (US)

Vigene Biosciences (US)

Beam Therapeutics (US)

Creative Biogene (US)

Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals (US)

Recombinetics (US)

Integrated DNA Technologies (US)

New England Biolabs (US)

OriGene Technologies (US)

Caribou Biosciences (US).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8pshf