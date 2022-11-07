Ericsson 5G NR 2.5GHz Model AIR 3219 B41K KRD 901 210/11 R1B: Comprehensive Product Analysis

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ericsson 5G NR 2.5GHz Model AIR 3219 B41K KRD 901 210/11 R1B" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Ericsson AIR 3219 B41K system. This product is a 5G NR massive MIMO 32T32R antenna radio unit and supports the RU functions of a 5G NR gNodeB.

Features

  • System Functional Description
  • System Level Block Diagrams
  • High Level Mechanical Analysis
    • Heat Sink
    • Heat Fins
    • IC Heat Sinks
    • Antenna Radome/Array/RF Distribution
  • High-Level PCB Analysis
  • Component Diagrams
    • Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
  • High Level Bill of Materials
    • Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, )
    • Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
    • Complete Part Number/Marking
    • Component Manufacturer Identification
    • Function Component Description
    • Package Type
  • Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Active/Passive Component Summary
  • Important Note

Chapter 1: Ericsson MPAAU

  • Overview of Active Antenna Unit
  • Product Specifications

Chapter 2: Mechanical Analysis

  • Antenna Radome
  • Interface Panel Connectors
  • Main Chassis
  • Heat Transfer Fins
  • Radio Transceiver RF Shield

Chapter 3: DFE ASIC Vapor Chamber

Chapter 4: RF Transceiver Subsystem

  • Top Side Active Component Analysis (Areas A, B, and C)
  • Top Side Passive Component Analysis (Areas A, B, and C)
  • Bottom Side Active Component Analysis (Areas D, E, and F)
  • Bottom Side Passive Component Analysis (Areas D, E, and F)

Chapter 5: RF Filter Analysis

Chapter 6: Antenna Array Subsystem

  • Antenna Subarrays
  • Phase Shifter Subsystem
  • RF Distribution/Phase Shifter Circuit PCB

Chapter 7: Antenna XPOL Element

Appendix A Component Analysis

Appendix B Component Type By System Unit

Appendix C Active Components By Supplier

Appendix D Passive Components By Supplier

