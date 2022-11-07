Spirulina Protein Market to cross $500Mn by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global spirulina protein market size is expected to exceed USD 500 million by 2030. Governments around the world are initiating financial strategies to tackle food security.

Spirulina protein market share from the tablets dosage form segment is anticipated to register more than 8% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. Spirulina tablets are preferred in the regulated and prescribed dietary guidelines for treating health ailments under medical supervision. The medical advantages offered by these products in gaining muscular strength and maintaining metabolism will bolster the consumption of spirulina protein tablets as nutritional supplements.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5387





Spirulina protein industry value from the breakfast cereal application segment is expected to record over 6% CAGR between 2022 to 2030. Consumers are showing an increasing preference for high-nutrition diets owing to a rise in health consciousness. Foods made using cereals are rich in functional nutrients and minerals that can improve the metabolism of consumers. The addition of Spirulina protein to breakfast cereals can increase the nutritional density of diets. Children and adult consumers are consuming enhanced breakfast cereals to regulate keto and high protein diets, which may further contribute to product acceptance.

Europe spirulina protein market is anticipated to depict more than 6.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. This can be credited to the growing support for the usage of plant-based protein sources such as spirulina in pharmaceutical products.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 272 market data tables and 9 figures & charts from the report “Spirulina Protein Market Size By Species (Arthrospira Plantesis, Arthrospira Maxima), By Dosage Form (Capsules, Powder, Tablets), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional foods and beverages {Bakery & confectionary, Breakfast cereals, Snacks}, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed {Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture, Petfood}, Cosmetics), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Development Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030”, in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/spirulina-protein-market

A study conducted by French Spirulina Federation (FSF) and Darwin Nutrition also revealed that French people consume around 400 tonnes of spirulina per year. The rising consumption of plant-based proteins, as well as the strong potential of the product in feed preparation, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical applications, will further contribute to regional market expansion.

Some of the key players operating in the spirulina protein market include ENERGYbits Inc., Far East Bio-Tec Co. Ltd., Nutrex Hawaii Inc., Earthrise Nutritionals, LLC, Phycom Microalgae, Cyanotech Corporation, Yunna Green A biological Project Co. Ltd., JUNE Group of Companies (JUNE Spirulina), Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co. Ltd., Prolgae Spirulina Supplies Pvt. Ltd. Many of these companies are expanding their business with the establishment of production facilities at strategic locations.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5387

Citing an instance, DIC Corporation expanded the production capacity of its subsidiary Earthrise Nutritionals for the spirulina-derived blue coloring product, Linablue. Business expansion strategies such as these from other industry players will also create lucrative opportunities for spirulina industry growth over the forthcoming years.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



