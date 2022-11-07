Global 5G Market to Reach $230.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 5G Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030534/?utm_source=GNW
7% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $393.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 101.3% CAGR
The 5G market in the U.S. is estimated at US$393.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 101.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 96.9% and 92.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 73.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
America Movil
China Mobile Ltd.
China Telecommunications Corporation
Deutsche Telekom AG
Ericsson AB
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT)
Nokia Corporation
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Telefonica SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030534/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
5G - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for 5G by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 3: World 5G Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
5G Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G by
Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 5: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
by Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
JAPAN
5G Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 6: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G by
Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
CHINA
5G Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 7: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G by
Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
EUROPE
5G Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 8: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 9: Europe 7-Year Perspective for 5G by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
5G Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 10: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
by Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
GERMANY
5G Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 11: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
by Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
ITALY
Table 12: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G
by Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
5G Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 13: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G by
Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 14: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 5G by Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
5G Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 15: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 5G by Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
REST OF WORLD
Table 16: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for 5G by Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030534/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global 5G Market to Reach $230.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for 5G estimated at US$1. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$230. 2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 106.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 5G Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030534/?utm_source=GNW