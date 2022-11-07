Global 5G Market to Reach $230.2 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 5G Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030534/?utm_source=GNW

7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $393.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 101.3% CAGR



The 5G market in the U.S. is estimated at US$393.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$35.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 101.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 96.9% and 92.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 73.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

America Movil

China Mobile Ltd.

China Telecommunications Corporation

Deutsche Telekom AG

Ericsson AB

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT)

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Telefonica SA





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030534/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

5G - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for 5G by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years

2021 & 2027



Table 3: World 5G Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

5G Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 4: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G by

Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 5: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

by Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



JAPAN

5G Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 6: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G by

Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



CHINA

5G Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 7: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G by

Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



EUROPE

5G Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 8: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: Europe 7-Year Perspective for 5G by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

5G Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 10: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

by Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



GERMANY

5G Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 11: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

by Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 12: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G

by Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

5G Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 13: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 5G by

Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 14: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 5G by Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

5G Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 15: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 5G by Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



REST OF WORLD

Table 16: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for 5G by Segment - 5G - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06030534/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________