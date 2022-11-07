United States Intensive Care Unit Clinical Decision Support Solutions (CDSS) Market Report 2022-2023: Focus on End-to-end Clinical Solutions, Vendor-agnostic Solutions, & EMR/EHR Solution Providers

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Decision Support Solutions for the Intensive Care Unit, United States, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research study examines the intensive care unit (ICU) clinical decision support solutions (CDSS) industry in the United States, analyzing the emerging trends that are influencing this space. Hospitals aggregate a large amount of continually changing patient data from disparate sources.

Asynchronously reported data elements with different output formats and frequencies can be difficult to assimilate, making it difficult for health practitioners to identify all the relevant signals of a physiological or medical decline and delaying timely medical intervention.

This has led to increased demand for CDSS that can make relevant data available to specialists, improve communication among different segments of the ICU staff, and offer real-time support to enhance the remote management of critical patients.

The study helps understand the dynamics influencing the ICU CDSS market and offers an analysis of the end-to-end clinical solution, vendor-agnostic solution, and electronic medical record (EMR)/electronic health record (EHR) platform market segments.

The study also identifies the factors driving and restraining the growth of this market and analyzes the key growth opportunities emerging from this space that market players and stakeholders can leverage.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the key market predictions for the ICU CDSS industry in 2023?

What is the revenue of the ICU CDSS industry in 2022?

What are the trends across the three ICU CDSS segments (end-to-end clinical solutions, vendor-agnostic solutions, EMR/EHR platforms)?

What are the key growth opportunities emerging from this space? What are the strategic imperatives for the ICU CDSS industry in the United States?

What are the future prospects for digital transformation in the ICU CDSS industry in the United States?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Clinical Decision Support Solutions (CDSS) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Challenges concerning US Healthcare and Hospitals - Uncompensated Hospital Care

The US Hospital ICU - Efficiency is Essential

Present Scenario in Knowledge Process Requirement in ICU

Main Challenges in the ICU

Addressing ICU Challenges

Addressing the Main Challenges - Making Data Actionable

Adoption Criteria for Clinical Decision Support

ICU Complexities Creating a Need for Clinical Decision Support

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Solution Category

Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - End-to-end Clinical Solutions

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Penetration Forecast

Forecast Analysis

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Vendor-agnostic Solutions

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Penetration Forecast

Forecast Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMR/EHR Solution Providers

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Penetration Forecast

Forecast Analysis

6. Future Paths for Digital Transformation in ICU Solutions

Democratize Experienced Intensivists Knowledge Base

Focus Areas for Containment and Preparedness

Artificial Intelligence in Critical Care Settings

Electronic Intensive Care Unit (eICU) - Additional Layer of Critical Care Service to Patients

Changing Ecosystem for ICU Solution Providers

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Digital Collaborations for Improving Solution Accessibility

Growth Opportunity 2: Open Architecture & Customization for Better Adoption

Growth Opportunity 3: AI-based Solutions for Optimizing Workflow and Clinical Outcome

Growth Opportunity 4: Indication-focused Solutions for Targeted Care Needs

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cmgf3e