New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UV / Visible Spectroscopy Industry"

Global UV / Visible Spectroscopy Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for UV / Visible Spectroscopy estimated at US$978.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Dual-Beam, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$576.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Single-Beam segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $268.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The UV / Visible Spectroscopy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$268.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$263.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$169.8 Million by the year 2027.



Array-Based Segment to Record 3.2% CAGR



In the global Array-Based segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$149.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$183.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Buck Scientific, Inc.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

United Protective Technologies





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361396/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

UV/Visible Spectroscopy - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

