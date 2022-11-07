United States Level 4 Autonomous Long Haul & Regional Haul Trucks Market Report 2022: Revenue to Potentially Reach $110 Billion in 2040, from $1 Billion in 2028

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Potential for Level 4 Autonomous Trucks in the United States: Long Haul & Regional Haul" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Starting at $1 billion in 2028, revenue potential will rapidly increase in line with the rate of adoption to reach a potential $110 billion in 2040.
By 2040, autonomous trucking adoption will have been growing rapidly and could become the mainstream trucking model thereafter. Revenue potential hinges on factors involving application-specific freight rates, route readiness phase, and autonomous miles travelled.
Autonomous trucks have long been considered the solution to overburdened road freight networks and inefficient logistics chains. At a time of acute driver shortages, autonomous trucks also promise safety, 24/7 operation, resource usage optimization, and uninterrupted commodity flow. With L4 automation capabilities, the overall cost of long and regional haul operation could drop significantly due to reduced driver costs, improved productivity, efficient energy management, and better safety.
L4 autonomous trucks could provide operational benefits to fleet owners while helping drivers stay closer to their homes and improving the overall safety of vehicle, goods, and pedestrians. The L4 autonomous truck is sure to transform the trucking industry, but by when and starting where remain key questions.
The analyst has scored all long haul and regional haul routes within the United States on key factors such as freight transported, weather, and regulations to determine the phase of autonomous readiness. Based on the scoring of route factors and phase segregation, the analyst derived the total addressable autonomous market (TAAM).
Potentially 945,775 million ton-miles of long haul routes could be autonomous-ready by 2040, which comprises approximately 44% of the total US freight for that year. By the same year, about 420,905 million ton-miles of regional haul freight movement will have the potential for driverless transport.
The total market potential for autonomous-ready freight movement is approximately 1,366,680 million ton-miles. As with any new disruptive technology, the share of autonomous adoption will initially comprise innovators (less than 3%) and early adopters.
In summary, from 0.2% of total US freight being L4 autonomous transported in 2028 to 22.3% in 2040, and with huge revenue potential, autonomous trucks are on route to transform the trucking industry in the next 2 decades.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Level 4 (L4) Autonomous Truck Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Levels of Vehicle Automation
- Impact of SAE Definitions
- Benefits of High-level Vehicle Automation
- Different Territorial Avenues for Automation
- Different Segments of Transportation: Rate of Autonomous Adoption
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Autonomous Technology Segmentation
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Metrics
3. L4 Autonomous Market Potential: Forecast Assumptions
4. Factors Impacting Autonomous Readiness: Long Haul and Regional Haul
- Factors Impacting Autonomous Route Readiness: Phases 1, 2, and 3
- Factors Impacting Autonomous Route Readiness: Regulation
- Factors Impacting Autonomous Route Readiness: Weather
- Factors Impacting Autonomous Route Readiness: AV Players
- Factors Impacting Autonomous Route Readiness: Economic Score
- Factors Impacting Autonomous Route Readiness: Safety Score
5. Long Haul: Segregation by Phase
- Long Haul Phase 1: Los Angeles to Dallas-Fort Worth
- Long Haul Phase 1: Los Angeles to Orlando
- Long Haul Phase 1: Dallas-Fort Worth to Raleigh-Durham
- Long Haul Phase 1: Houston to Salt Lake City
- Long Haul Phase 1: Dallas-Fort Worth to Denver
- Long Haul Phase 1: Chicago to Los Angeles
- Long Haul Phase 1: San Francisco to Cleveland
- Long Haul Phase 1: Los Angeles to New York
- Long Haul Phase 1: Consolidation
- Long Haul Phase 2: Consolidation
- Long Haul Phase 3: Consolidation
6. Regional Haul: Segregation by Segment
- Regional Haul Phase 1
- Regional Haul Phase 2
- Regional Haul Phase 3
7. Total Addressable Autonomous Market (TAAM) & Share of Autonomous in Addressable Market (SAAM)
- TAAM: Routes/States
- TAAM: In Ton-miles
- SAAM
- SAAM as a % of TAAM and Total US Freight Transported
- Autonomous Revenue Potential Forecast: In Billion USD
- Autonomous Market Potential: A Snapshot
8. Conclusion
- Key Takeaways
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Collaboration to Ease Regulations in Major Freight Routes or Accelerate Autonomous Readiness
- Growth Opportunity 2: $110 Billion in Autonomous Revenue Potential by 2040 as Lucrative Business Avenues for New Stakeholders
- Growth Opportunity 3: Expansion into Newer Applications and Diverse Operation Conditions to Gain Market Share of Early Adopters
10. Next Steps
