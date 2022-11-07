The Worldwide Intelligent Process Automation Industry is Expected to Reach $21.1 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Process Automation Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Technology, Application, Business Function (IT, Finance & Accounts, and Human Resource), Deployment Mode, Organisation Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher forecasts the global Intelligent Process Automation Market size is expected to grow USD 13.9 billion in 2022 to USD 21.1 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period.
By Application, the Contact Center Management segment to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period
Contact center management is a tool that organizations use to manage the daily operations of the workforce across multiple touchpoints and channels to assist omnichannel customer journeys. Contact center management includes workforce forecasting, agent scheduling, time management, employee empowerment and enrichment, reporting, and customer interactions.
There is an increase in customer expectations; customers call for a change in pattern from customer service management to customer experience management. Contact centers are moving toward building a digital workforce in place of their automation strategy by integrating RPA, AI, NLP, ML, and analytics elements to automate their business processes.
Developments are being done to automate processes that were earlier seen as non-automatable due to their input in unstructured formats, such as free flow text documents and scanned images. This is why newer technologies are developed to assist and help agents interact with customers and drive more satisfaction.
By Organization Size, the Large Enterprises segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period
Organizations with more than 1,000 employees are considered large enterprises. The adoption of the IPA solution among large enterprises is expected to increase in the coming years. The large enterprises are expected to have adopted the IPA solution for reducing operational costs, improving business functioning, enhancing operational efficiency, and sustaining the intense competition.
With the increasing amount of data, processes, and tasks, large enterprises have started investing in IT infrastructure and technical expertise to automate their various tasks. The IPA solution helps save infrastructure costs, improve business functioning, and enhance agility.
Large enterprises possess a huge amount of data across business functions, which they need to analyze for entity extraction, text classification, summarization, and sentiment analysis. Large organizations in BFSI, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications verticals need AI technology for identifying patterns in data. AI helps data management teams realize which practices are ineffective and what all are working best.
Several organizational departments have been utilizing data to enhance their operations. For instance, sales departments that study consumer trends can get useful insights. AI makes sure that data reaches the right user without getting intercepted by cybercriminals who may employ man-in-the-middle, spear phishing, ransomware, spyware, or any other cyberattacks.
By Region, North America to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period
In terms of market size, North America is expected to be the major contributor to the IPA market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are expected to be the major contributors to the North American market. Enterprises in this region are the early adopters of technologies, such as machine learning, AI, NLP, and virtual bots adoption. Most of the North American industry verticals have already gone through digital transformation.
This rapid adoption of technologies has led to the generation of massive data by North American companies and presented positive opportunities for the deployment of IPA software to maintain and manage such data. The automation of business processes results in less need for manpower and saves a lot of time and cost, enabling companies to focus on business-critical decisions.
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yu2xmw
