According to the report, the Global Branded Hotels market is projected to display notable growth represented By a CAGR of 8.6% during 2023–2028

Additionally, the increasing Gross National income among the growing population in several developing countries is anticipated to propel the growth of the Global Branded Hotels market.



In the Price segment, the premium branded hotels are expected to grow with a significant CAGR and also it is anticipated to hold a major share in the overall branded hotels market as business and corporate travel are increasing and boosting the market.



The COVID- 19 pandemic had a huge impact on the Global Branded Hotels Market By affecting the revenue of branded hotel chains dramatically which led to hindrances in the sales of branded hotel rooms worldwide. During the pandemic period, the Tourism sector and Hospitality sector was completely shut down which made a huge impact directly on the branded hotels market.



By Capacity Segment, the large-sized branded hotels hold the largest share in the market as the globally established companies are acquiring the small players around the world to increase their market share and revenue and expanding their respective properties across the world in countries like the USA, China, Russia and in GCC.



Scope of the Report

• The Factbook analyses the Branded Hotels Market for 24 countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, U.K, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Turkey, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Israel, GCC, North Africa and South Africa.



• The report analyses the Branded Hotels Market by Volume (Million Units) and Value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Branded Hotels Market by Price Type (Luxury, Premium/Upscale, Midscale, Economy).



• The report analyses the Branded Hotels Market by Capacity Type (Mega, Large, Medium, Small).



• The Global Branded Hotels Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the leading company shares. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Price, and Capacity.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, opportunities and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, and recent developments. The companies analysed in the report include Accor, Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, IHCL, Huazhu Group, Choice Hotels International, IHG Hotels and Resorts, Minor International, Radisson.



• The report presents the analysis of Branded Hotels Market for the historical period of 2018-2021 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.



Key Target Audience



• Branded Hotels Chains



• Hospitality Industry



• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

