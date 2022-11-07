The Worldwide Marketing Cloud Platform Industry is Expected to Reach $17.8 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marketing Cloud Platform Market by Component (Platforms and Services), Deployment Mode (Public Cloud and Private Cloud), Marketing Functions, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marketing cloud platform market size is expected to grow from USD 11.7 billion in 2022 to USD 17.8 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period.

As per organization size, the SMEs segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

SMEs are anticipated to develop at a higher CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, while the large enterprises sector is expected to hold a larger market share based on organization size. Therefore, the adoption of marketing cloud platforms is comparatively higher in large organizations than in SMEs.

SMEs are increasingly implementing marketing cloud platform solutions. As a result of the more intense competition in the industry, SMEs are predicted to invest in marketing cloud platform products and services and implement go-to-market plans to make better business choices. Implementing marketing cloud platforms and related services is anticipated to increase SMEs' ability to manage risk, decrease administrative costs, comply with regulations, and achieve beneficial business outcomes.

As per regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As per regions, the Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.5% in the marketing cloud platform market. The major economies in the Asia Pacific region, such as China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia Pacific, showcase a rapid rate of the marketing cloud platform.

The region's marketing cloud platform market is anticipated to be driven by untapped prospective markets, growing penetration of cutting-edge technologies, and application development in numerous industries. As businesses in the region quickly adopt marketing cloud platforms to cater customers a better experience, the market for these platforms is expanding quickly in Asia Pacific.

Marketing cloud platforms are being widely adopted by the BFSI, retail and consumer goods, and media and entertainment industries to improve their marketing efforts. As a result, vendors of marketing cloud platforms are looking toward the Asia Pacific as a region with strong development potential for their marketing cloud platforms.

As per component, services segment to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period

As per component, the services segment is estimated to hold the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9% in the marketing cloud platform market. Marketing cloud platforms are further categorized into professional services and managed services.

The professional services segment is further sub segmented into consulting, integration and implementation services, and training, support, and maintenance. The services segment of the marketing cloud platform will have a bright future in various marketing application integrations. Managed services are services provided by outside suppliers to handle business operations difficulties. These services enable reducing expenses, raising overall revenue, and enhancing productivity.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Key Players in Marketing Cloud Platform Market

4.2 Market, by Component (2022 vs. 2027)

4.3 Market, by Organization Size (2022 vs. 2027)

4.4 Market, by Deployment Mode (2022 vs. 2027)

4.5 Market, by Vertical (2021 vs. 2027)

4.6 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Customer Data Management Platforms to Improve Experiences Across Marketing

5.2.1.2 Rise of Hand-Held Devices to Increase Mobile Marketing Cloud Platforms

5.2.1.3 Social Media Platforms to Allow Higher Conversion Rates

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increase in Vendor Lock-Ins

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Personalized Marketing for Better User Experience (Ux)

5.2.3.2 Digital Engagement Through Virtual Reality (Vr) and Augmented Reality (Ar)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Compliance with Privacy and Data-Sharing Regulations

5.3 Case Study Analysis

5.3.1 Achieving Visibility Goals for Pladis with Cision Comms Cloud and Cision Insights

5.3.2 Lululemon Used Acquia to Combine and Process Information from All Its Client Touchpoints

5.3.3 Jbc Reaps Benefits from Selligent AI-Powered Marketing and Automated Lifecycle Campaigns

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.7.1 Average Selling Prices of Key Players, by Solution

5.7.2 Average Selling Price Trends

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.9.1 Artificial Intelligence

5.9.2 Cybersecurity

5.9.3 Blockchain

5.9.4 Data Analytics

5.9.5 Machine Learning

5.9.6 Big Data

5.10 Regulatory Analysis

5.10.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.10.2 Regulatory Implications and Industry Standards

5.10.3 General Data Protection Regulation

5.10.4 Sec Rule 17A-4

5.10.5 Iso/Iec 27001

5.10.6 System and Organization Controls 2 (Soc 2) Type II Compliance

5.10.7 Financial Industry Regulatory Authority

5.10.8 Freedom of Information Act

5.10.9 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Play

5.11 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.11.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.11.2 Buying Criteria

5.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers

6 Marketing Cloud Platform Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Components: Market Drivers

6.2 Platforms

6.2.1 Customer Relationship Management (Crm) Marketing Cloud Platforms

6.2.1.1 Crm Offers Real-Time Visibility into Customer Behavior for Next Best Action

6.2.2 Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) Marketing Cloud Platforms

6.2.2.1 SaaS Platforms Enable Cost-Cutting by Providing Pay-As-You-Go Models

6.2.3 Business-To-Business (B2B) Marketing Cloud Platforms

6.2.3.1 B2B Marketing Cloud Platforms Help Create Targeted and Cross-Channel Marketing Campaigns

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Managed Services

6.3.1.1 Managed Services Deliver Round-The-Clock Technical Support

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Consulting

6.3.2.1.1 Need to Decrease Complexity and Risks for Better ROI

6.3.2.2 Integration and Implementation Services

6.3.2.2.1 Need for Compliance with Standards and Policies to Fuel System Integration and Deployment Market

6.3.2.3 Training, Support, and Maintenance

6.3.2.3.1 Training, Support, and Maintenance Services Enable Hassle-Free Implementation of Marketing Cloud Platforms

7 Marketing Cloud Platform Market, by Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Organization Size: Market

7.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

7.2.1 SMEs Implementing Marketing Cloud Platforms to Streamline and Automate Consumer Outreach and Communications

7.3 Large Enterprises

7.3.1 Functional Productivity Gains to Generate Demand for Marketing Cloud Platforms

8 Marketing Cloud Platform Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

8.2 Private Cloud

8.2.1 Need to Secure Customer Data from Malware Driving Demand for Private Cloud

8.3 Public Cloud

8.3.1 Public Cloud May be Offered Free of Cost, Driving Its Adoption

9 Marketing Cloud Platform Market, by Marketing Function

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers

9.2 Advertising

9.2.1 Helps Re-Engage Inactive Users and Acquire Audiences from Precisely Defined Customer Segments

9.3 Branding

9.3.1 Helps Develop Brand Identity Using Marketing Cloud Platforms

9.4 Designing

9.4.1 Focus on Designing Helps Build Great User Experience

9.5 Sales Channels

9.5.1 Need to Align Sales Channels in an Omnichannel World

9.6 Communications

9.6.1 Communications Help Track Components That Make a Successful Marketing Campaign

9.7 Customer Support

9.7.1 Maintaining Positive Client Experience Increases Revenue Stability

10 Marketing Cloud Platform Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

10.2 Retail and Ecommerce

10.2.1 Building Customer Loyalty Programs Create Demand for Marketing Cloud Platforms

10.3 Travel and Hospitality

10.3.1 Enhanced Mobile Marketing Strategies to Propel Growth of Marketing Cloud Platforms

10.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)

10.4.1 Bfsi Improved Customer Experience by Offering Anytime, Anywhere Access to Banking Services

10.5 IT and Telecom

10.5.1 Marketing Cloud Platforms Help Customers Use Better Analytics and Enhance Marketing Strategy

10.6 Media, Entertainment, and Gaming

10.6.1 Marketing Cloud Platforms Send Personalized Content to Attract Prospects and Engage Larger Audiences

10.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

10.7.1 Uses Marketing Cloud Interaction Platform to Track Patients' Visits to Their Websites

10.8 Education

10.8.1 Increased Utilization of Marketing Cloud Platforms for Long-Lasting Relationships

10.9 Other Verticals

11 Marketing Cloud Platform Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players' Strategies/Right to Win

12.3 Market Share of Top Vendors

12.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors

12.5 Key Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Players

12.5.4 Participants

12.5.5 Key Player Competitive Benchmarking

12.6 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant

12.6.1 Responsive Vendors

12.6.2 Progressive Vendors

12.6.3 Dynamic Vendors

12.6.4 Starting Blocks

12.6.5 Start-Up/SME Competitive Benchmarking

12.7 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Adobe

13.1.2 Salesforce

13.1.3 Oracle

13.1.4 Pegasystems

13.1.5 Hubspot

13.1.6 SAP

13.1.7 Sas

13.1.8 Redpoint Global

13.1.9 Cheetah Digital

13.1.10 Acoustic

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Braze

13.2.2 Acquia

13.2.3 Cision

13.2.4 Insider

13.2.5 Sitecore

13.2.6 Resulticks

13.2.7 Fico

13.2.8 Selligent

13.2.9 Zeta Global

13.2.10 Algonomy

13.3 Start-Ups/SMEs

13.3.1 Platformly

13.3.2 Mapp

13.3.3 Convertlab

13.3.4 Socialpilot

13.3.5 Onesignal

13.3.6 Bluecore

13.3.7 Clevertap

13.3.8 Optimove

13.3.9 Moengage

13.3.10 Iterable

14 Adjacent/Related Markets

15 Appendix

