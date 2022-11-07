Global Thermal Paper Market to Value $3,189.69 Million by 2030 – Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermal paper is an important global forest product with a wide range of applications in the printing, packaging, and publishing industries. Astute Analytica released a report analyzing global thermal paper market demand and projecting future trends. The report found that the demand for thermal paper market will continue to grow over the next decade as its uses become more widespread and its efficiency improves. This growth is expected to benefit both companies producing thermal papers and end users who choose to use this technology for financial transactions and other purposes.



The thermal paper market growth will be driven by increased adoption in developing countries, where thermal paper is particularly popular due to its low cost and environmental benefits. In particular, Bhutan, Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam are all expected to experience increases in thermal paper usage over this period.

Our study found that global thermal paper demand reached 1219.70 Kilo tons in 2021. This growth is largely due to increased use in digital printing and packaging, as well as increased production of recycled grades of thermal paper. The report also found that thermal paper is becoming increasingly sustainable, with high levels of recycled content and improved environmental performance.

In terms of raw material supply, the study on the global thermal paper market finds that significant increases are projected for both cellulose acetate and cotton fiber production, while use of new or higher-quality plant-based materials is also anticipated to grow.

However, thermal paper may experience some hindrance during the forecast period as more countries are switching to electronic document verification (EDV) systems. While Astute Analytica does not attribute this decline entirely to changes in government spending, it does suggest that other factors may also be at play - such as an increase in mobile device usage and global digitization initiatives. This shift away from thermal paper could have serious implications for manufacturers and thermal paper market as a whole.

Top 3 Trends in Global Thermal Paper Market

Astute Analytica's latest report on the global thermal paper market identifies three key trends that are driving the growth of this sector, including declining use of traditional paper products, increasing demand for environmentally-friendly materials, and growing investment in new technology.

1. Declining use of traditional paper products: Traditional paper products are being replaced by thermal papers as they become more environmentally-friendly and affordable. Thermal papers have lower environmental impacts due to their low emissions of harmful pollutants, and they can be used to produce lightweight and durable documents. This trend is likely to continue as more businesses adopt green technologies throughout their operations.

2. Increasing demand for environmentally-friendly materials: The global thermal paper market is growing rapidly due to increasing demand for environmentally-friendly materials. These materials are critical for developing countries as they seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve their environment profile. In addition, many consumers are interested in buying sustainable products that support social responsibility initiatives.

3. Growing investment in new technology: Technology is critical for the success of the thermal paper market, as it enables producers to create better products at lower costs. New manufacturing processes such as 3D printing are helping producers to produce high-quality papers with reduced environmental impacts. In addition, companies are investing in research and development to develop new types of thermal papers that will meet customer needs.

Top 5 Players Generate Around 75% Market Revenue

Ricoh Industries, Oji Holdings Corporation, Mitsubishi Paper Mills, Koehler paper group and Appvion Incorporated are top 5 players in the region. They were responsible for generating a revenue of around US$ 1,093 million in 2021.

Koehler thermal paper group is one of the leading producers of thermal paper in the world. The company manufactures a wide range of products, including linerboard, corrugated packaging, and specialty papers in the thermal paper maket.

The company's main product categories are linerboard (which accounts for around 50% of total sales) and specialty papers (including corrugated packaging and specialties). Koehler's linerboard products are used in the production of various types of food packaging and other industrial applications. Specialty papers are used in a wide range of industries, including printing and publishing, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and automotive manufacturing.

In recent years, Koehler has increased its focus on sustainable manufacturing practices in the thermal paper market. For instance, the company has developed technologies that reduce energy consumption by up to 50%. In addition, it has adopted environmentally friendly manufacturing processes such as water recycling and use of renewable energy sources.

The company manufactures a wide range of thermal papers, including those for advertising, packaging, and printing.

They are also popular for advertising purposes because they can be printed on large areas with low costs. The Koehler paper group produces a range of thermal papers that are suited for various applications. Some of its most popular products include traditional paper products like receipt sheets and marketing brochures, as well as monochrome printing papers designed for use in printing presses.

The Koehler paper group operates in a highly competitive environment. Its main competitors include companies from China and India which have become major suppliers of thermal paper to the European market in recent years.

Overall, the report shows that the leading manufacturers in the global thermal paper market are performing well. They are able to offer innovative products and services that appeal to consumers worldwide. In addition, they have developed strong competitive positions in key markets, which has helped them stay ahead of rivals. The report provides insights into how these companies are able to achieve this success, and it is hoped that it will help interested parties identify potential investments and partners in the market.

POS Generates Over 71% Revenue of Global Thermal Paper Market

POS terminals have been using thermal paper for a long time to save on printer costs. However, the rising popularity of mobile devices and contactless payments has caused thermal paper market usage to increase in recent years. Astute Analytica has reviewed the growth of thermal paper usage in POS terminals and found that the total volume of transactions conducted using this technology reached $17.3 trillion in 2021, thus, indicating that the trend towards electronic payments is continuing.

One reason for the increasing use of thermal paper is its low cost compared to other forms of payment. Thermal paper also offers convenience for users since it does not require any printing or scanning capabilities. The increased use of thermal paper can lead to savings for businesses since it reduces their printing and scanning expenses. Additionally, it can help reduce fraudulent activities since contactless payments require less physical security measures than traditional forms of payment, which is one of the key factors behind the rapid growth of the global thermal paper market.

Top Players in the Global Thermal Paper Market

