Butyric Acid Market is Anticipated to Grow $492 million by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 9.2%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global " Butyric Acid Market is projected to grow from USD 317 million in 2022 to USD 492 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2027, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Increasing demand from animal feed segment is one of the key drivers for growth in the butyric acid market. Factors such as growing demand for renewable butyric acid in the food & flavor and pharmaceutical sector will provide opportunity for the market.

List of Key Players in Butyric Acid Market:

Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden) OQ Chemicals GmbH (Germany) Eastman Chemical Company (US) Palital Feed Additives B.V. (The Netherlands) Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan) Snowco (China) Merck KGaA (Germany) Kemin Industries, Inc. (US) Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Kunshan Odowell Co., Ltd. (China) Yufeng International Group Co., Ltd. (China) Central Drug House (India) Spectrum Chemical (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Butyric Acid Market:

Drivers: High demand from animal feed end-use Opportunity: Stringent regulations in use of antibiotics in animal feed

Key Findings of the Study:

By type, the synthetic butyric acid segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, in terms of value. By end-use, the animal feed segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, in terms of value. The Asia Pacific butyric acid market has the largest market share in 2021, in terms of value.

Butyric acid is generally manufactured chemically at the industrial level, due to lower manufacturing cost and the accessibility of the raw materials. This is expected to drive the growth of synthetic butyric acid segment.

The main ways in which butyric acid benefit livestocks intestinal health, welfare, and growth performance include lowering pathogenic microorganisms and preserving the gastrointestinal tracts (GIT) pH. Hence, such factors will increase the demand for butyric acid in animal feed.

The Asia Pacific butyric acid market has the largest market share in 2021 in terms of value. The markets growth can be attributed to the growth in population, rise in disposable incomes, rapid urbanization in the Asia Pacific region, and an increase in demand for high-quality meat products.

