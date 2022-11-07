Global Smart Meters Market size to progress at a CAGR of 5.83% through 2028

Pune, India, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global Smart Meters Market size accounted for USD 2162.2 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 3110.5 million by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast timeline.

The article also examines numerous industry sub-sectors, such as type and application, and it places particular emphasis on regional fragmentation. It then highlights a number of crucial factors that during the analysis timeframe contributed to improving income and influencing market forces. Finally, the study discusses the industry's nature of competition as well as the tactics employed by the top competitors to help them enhance their position in the market.

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

Development of communication network infrastructure, booming investments in digital electricity infrastructure, and rising government initiatives are the major growth determinants for the industry.

For the unversed, smart meters are electronic tools that precisely track how much energy, water, and gas are used for any application. These smart meters are capable of transmitting usage data via power line communication, cellular communication, and radiofrequency electromagnetic radiation.

Segmentation & Regional Overview:

Based on type, the marketplace is fragmented into three-phase and single-phase smart meters. Among these, the three-phase segment is anticipated to capture significant share of worldwide smart meters market in coming years, attributed to its increasing implementation in industrial and commercial applications.

In terms of application ambit, the industry is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial segments. Out of these, the commercial vertical is poised to expand profusely during the forecast timeframe.

Regionally, the latest trends are studied across Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe, South America, and North America.

Competitive Dashboard:

Moving to competitive landscape, Longi Meter Co. Ltd., Holley Technology Limited, Sunrise Technology Co. Limited, Shenzhen Haoningda Meters Co. Ltd., ZIV Automation, Zhejiang CHINT Instrument & Meter Co. Ltd., Shenzhen CLOU Electronics Co. Ltd., Nuri Telecom Co. Ltd., Hexing Electrical Co. Ltd., Sagemcom UK Ltd., Wasion Holdings Limited, Kamstrup Water Metering LLC, Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd., Sanxing Medical Electric, Honeywell Smart Energy, Sensus, Siemens Limited, General Electric Company, Itron, Iskraemeco, and Landis+Gyr are the significant players in global smart meters industry.

Global Smart Meters Market, By Type (Million, USD, 2016-2028)

Single-Phase Smart Meter

Three-Phase Smart Meter

Global Smart Meters Market, By Application (Million, USD, 2016-2028)

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Smart Meters Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Million, USD, 2016-2028)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Europe

Russia

Italy

France

Spain

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

Singapore

India

China

Japan

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

UAE

Africa

Rest of MEA

Global Smart Meters Market, Company Profiles (Million, USD, 2016-2028)

Longi Meter Co. Ltd.

Holley Technology Limited

Sunrise Technology Co. Limited

Shenzhen Haoningda Meters Co. Ltd.

ZIV Automation

Zhejiang CHINT Instrument & Meter Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen CLOU Electronics Co. Ltd.



Nuri Telecom Co. Ltd.

Hexing Electrical Co. Ltd.

Sagemcom UK Ltd

Wasion Holdings Limited

Kamstrup Water Metering LLC

Jiangsu Linyang Energy Co. Ltd.

Sanxing Medical Electric

Honeywell Smart Energy

Sensus

Siemens Limited

General Electric Company

Itron

Landis+Gyr

FAQs:

1. What are global smart meters market’s size and projections for 2022-2028?

2. How have COVID-19 and its impediments shaped the global smart meters market throughout the course of the assessment?

3. What are the types, applications, and regions to invest in in the global smart meters market throughout the forecast period?

4. What is the worldwide market for smart meters' competitive strategic window for growth potential?

