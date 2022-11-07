Aquafeed Market to Hit USD 85.17 Billion by 2028 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.59%

Pune, India, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aquafeed market size is anticipated to reach USD 85.17 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of aquafeed and the rising investments in research and development activities are projected to foster growth in the market. The market’s growth is also ascribable to the increasing seafood trade due to the soaring seafood consumption and consumer expenditure on fish and fish products such as fish meal, fish oil, and fish silage. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled “Aquafeed Market, 2021-2028”. The market size was USD 55.71 billion in 2020 and reached USD 58.19 billion in 2021.

COVID-19 Impact-

Supply Chain Disruptions to Hamper Market Growth

The coronavirus pandemic has drastically impacted the market. The disruptions in sea and air traffic and global supply chains have negatively impacted the market’s growth. The closure of several manufacturing plants has affected the market’s growth. However, the market is recovering due to the uptick in vaccination drives worldwide. It is expected to witness tremendous growth post-pandemic.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/aquafeed-market-100698

List of Key Players Profiled in the Market Report:

Cargill Incorporated (Minnesota, U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (Illinois, U.S.)

Alltech Inc., (U.S.)

Purina Animal Nutrition (Missouri, U.S.)

Ridley Corp Ltd (Australia)

Nutreco N.V. (Amersfoort, Netherlands)

Aller Aqua A/S (Christiansfeld, Denmark)

BioMar A/S (Denmark)

Dibaq Aquaculture (Spain)

Beneo GmbH (Germany)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 5.59% 2028 Value Projection USD 85.17 Billion Base Year 2020 Aquafeed Market Size in 2020 USD 55.71 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 164 Segments Covered By Type, By Form, By Region Aquafeed Market Growth Drivers Increasing Seafood Trade to Favor Market Growth

Segmentation-

On the basis of type, the market is categorized into mollusks, crustaceans, fish, and others. On the basis of ingredient, the market is segmented into additives, fish oil, fishmeal, soybean, corn, and others. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into dry and wet. Geographically, the market is classified into South America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/aquafeed-market-100698

Report Coverage-

It incorporates Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis for accurate market prediction.

It describes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It includes the list of key players profiled in the market.

It highlights key trends in the market.

It showcases information on different market segments such as form, type, ingredient, and others.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Seafood Trade to Favor Market Growth

The growing popularity of organic fish farming is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Though organic fish farming is still in nascent phase, the rising consumer inclination towards it is likely to favor market growth.

Increasing animal protein demand in major western nations and the rising seafood trade worldwide are projected to bolster the global aquafeed market growth. The increasing seafood consumption and consumer expenditure on fish & fish products including fish silage, fish meals, and fish oils are predicted to boost aquaculture production, and therefore stimulate market growth.

Lastly, the rising investments in research and development activities to develop innovative products by key players are expected to complement market growth.

However, the volatile prices of raw materials may hamper market growth.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Fish Production to Amplify Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global aquafeed market share due to the swift market development during the last decade. India and China account for more than half of the region’s sales. The increasing fish production in China is likely to complement the market’s growth. Moreover, the rising business expansions in China and India are likely to amplify the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Europe is expected to witness substantial growth due to the soaring aquaculture production and the growing consumer inclination towards the production of salmon.

North America is projected to gain considerable growth due to the presence of prominent market players including Archer Daniels and Cargill Incorporated. Additionally, the high profits gained on exports of aquaculture are likely to complement the region’s market growth.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aquafeed-market-100698

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Emphasize Product Portfolio Diversification to Expand Market Share

The key players in the market emphasize product portfolio and distribution network diversification to augment their market reach and consumer bases. They adopt ingenious growth strategies including mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, technological advancements, and others. For instance, in January 2020, BioMar A/S expanded its production capacity through the inaugural of its new aquafeed plant in Wesley Vale, Tasmania. The new plant offers an annual production capacity of 110,000 tonnes of aquafeed.

Major Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19



TOC Continued…!

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aquafeed-market-100698

Industry Developments-

May 2021: BP Milling, a U.K.-based company, launched a new pelleted blend of fish attractants called SmartMix. The blend is packed with vital minerals and vitamins and immune boosting amino acids.

Read Related Insights:

Feed Premix Market Size to Worth USD 15.35 Billion by 2026; Rising Technological Advancement to Boost Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market to Reach USD 6.24 Billion by 2026 | Probiotics in Animal Feed Industry CAGR of 7.30 % During 2019-2026

Probiotics Market to Reach USD 94.48 Billion by 2020-2027 | Probiotics Industry Exhibit CAGR of 7.9%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™