Global Silicon Anode Batteries Market to Reach $747.4 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silicon Anode Batteries estimated at US$261.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$747.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.7% CAGR and reach US$329.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $72 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.7% CAGR
The Silicon Anode Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$72 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$175.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 22.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.9% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$104.5 Million by the year 2027.
Industrial Segment to Record 20.2% CAGR
In the global Industrial segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 20.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$60.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 20.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
Amprius Technologies
Boston-Power, Inc.
Enovix Corporation
Nexeon Limited
Samsung Group
Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Silicon Anode Battery - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Global Silicon Anode Batteries Market to Reach $747.4 Million by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
