Global Safety Light Curtain Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Advent of Safety Light Curtains with Digital Indicators Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Safety Light Curtain Market by Safety Level Type (Type 2, Type 4), Component (LEDs, Photoelectric Cells, Control Units, Display Units), Resolution (9-24mm, 25-90mm, More Than 90mm), Application, Industry, and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global safety light curtain market is expected to grow from USD 1.03 billion in 2022 to USD 1.44 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to dominate the safety light curtain market for automotive industry from 2022 to 2027
Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the safety light curtain market for the automotive industry during the forecast period. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The automotive industry plays a major role in the growth of developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil.
According to the Organization Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), the automotive market registered a growth of ~6% in Asia-Pacific (in terms of sales of new vehicles). Further, according to OICA, from 2020 to 2021, the increase in registration or sales of new vehicles (of all types) in India was ~4% year-on-year and reached 26.3 million vehicle units. These numbers indicate that the automotive industry in India is on the rise, supporting the growth of the safety light curtain market for the automotive industry in the country.
Robotics segment is expected to dominate the safety light curtain market throughout the forecast period
The robotics application is expected to account for the largest size of the safety light curtain market throughout the forecast period. The safety light curtains with resolution ranging from 25mm to 90mm include hand and arm detection are generally deployed in robotics application; this specification is available for both type 2 and 4 safety light curtains.
Besides, the stringent safety regulations associated with robot deployment at workplaces are fueling the demand for safety light curtains. The increasing deployment of robots in various industries, such as automotive, semiconductor & electronics, and food & beverage, is propelling the segment's growth.
Safety light curtain market in Asia-Pacific region to register highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027
The safety light curtain market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Further, Asia-Pacific is also expected to account for the largest share of safety light curtain market throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific accounted for ~40% of the safety light curtain market in 2021.
The region is a major provider as well user of safety light curtain technology and is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the safety light curtain providers in the market. Asia-Pacific has been a major contributor to the growth of the overall safety light curtain market as the region is emerging as an important hub for automobile manufacturing. In addition, the presence of major safety light curtain OEMs in the region such as OMRON (Japan), KEYENCE (Japan), and IDEC (Japan) further boosts the adoption of safety light curtains in Asia-Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Safety Light Curtain Market
4.2 Safety Light Curtain Market, by Application
4.3 Safety Light Curtain Market in Asia-Pacific, by Industry and Country
4.4 Safety Light Curtain Market, by Industry
4.5 Safety Light Curtain Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rise of Digital Platforms in Manufacturing
5.2.1.2 Increased Use of Robotics in Packaging Industry
5.2.1.3 Stringent Workplace Safety Regulations
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Inability of Safety Light Curtains to Protect from Secondary Hazards
5.2.2.2 Need for Regular Maintenance
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Advent of Safety Light Curtains with Digital Indicators
5.2.3.2 Industrial Growth in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific and Other Parts of World
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited Awareness Regarding Benefits of Safety Light Curtains Among SMEs
5.2.4.2 Shortage of Certified Safety Professionals
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Pricing Analysis
6 Safety Light Curtain Market, by Safety Level Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Type 2
6.2.1 Suitable for Small Assembly Equipment, Automated Production Equipment, Packing Machines, Etc.
6.3 Type 4
6.3.1 Designed for High-Risk Applications Such as Cutting, Pressing, and Welding Machines
7 Safety Light Curtain Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs)
7.2.1 Primary Component in Safety Light Curtains
7.3 Photoelectric Cells
7.3.1 Help Improve Safety Light Curtain Efficiency by Detecting Infrared Beams
7.4 Control Units
7.4.1 Ensure Proper Functioning of Industrial Equipment and Plant Safety
7.5 Display Units
7.5.1 Help Operators Identify or Notify Errors During Operations
7.6 Other Components
7.6.1 Enclosures
7.6.2 Mirrors
8 Safety Light Curtain Market, by Resolution
8.1 Introduction
8.2 9-24 mm
8.2.1 Required for High-Risk Locations and Optimum Space Utilization
8.3 25-90 mm
8.3.1 Suitable for Areas Involving Moderate Risks
8.4 More Than 90 mm
8.4.1 Installed in Warehouses for Access Control and Long-Distance Scanning
9 Safety Light Curtain Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Packaging
9.2.1 Use of Safety Light Curtains to Protect Personnel from Accident-Prone Zones
9.3 Material Handling
9.3.1 Adoption of Safety Light Curtains to Prevent Intrusion by Persons or Unexpected Objects
9.4 Robotics
9.4.1 Implementation of Curtains to Protect Area Between Robotic Work Cell and Remaining Plant
9.5 Assembly
9.5.1 Deployment of Safety Light Curtains to Ensure Hazard-Free Working Environment in Assembly Lines
9.6 Other Applications
10 Safety Light Curtain Market, by Industry
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Automotive
10.2.1 Thriving Automotive Industry to Generate Need for Safety Light Curtains
10.3 Semiconductor & Electronics
10.3.1 Increasing Use of Smartphones, Smart Televisions, and Smart Wearable Devices Propels Market Growth
10.4 Food & Beverage
10.4.1 Need to Safeguard Personnel while Process Handling and Packaging to Boost Market Growth
10.5 Healthcare
10.5.1 Rising Use of Safety Light Curtains to Ensure Worker Safety to Drive Market
10.6 Other Industries
11 Safety Light Curtain Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
12.2.1 Product Portfolio
12.2.2 Regional Focus
12.2.3 Industry Footprint
12.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Play
12.3 Top Company Revenue Analysis
12.4 Market Share Analysis, 2021
12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021
12.5.1 Stars
12.5.2 Emerging Leaders
12.5.3 Pervasive Companies
12.5.4 Participants
12.6 Safety Light Curtain Market: Company Footprint (25 Companies)
12.7 Competitive Scenarios and Trends
12.7.1 Product Launches
12.7.2 Deals
12.7.3 Others
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Omron
13.1.2 Keyence
13.1.3 Sick
13.1.4 Rockwell Automation
13.1.5 Panasonic
13.1.6 Schneider Electric
13.1.7 Datalogic
13.1.8 Pepperl+Fuchs
13.1.9 Banner Engineering
13.1.10 Leuze Electronic
13.2 Other Key Players
13.2.1 Wenglor Sensoric
13.2.2 Balluff
13.2.3 ABB
13.2.4 Euchner
13.2.5 Reer
13.2.6 IDEC
13.2.7 Pliz
13.2.8 Smartscan
13.2.9 Rockford Systems
13.2.10 Orbital Systems
13.2.11 Pinnacle Systems
13.2.12 Contrinex
13.2.13 Schmersal
13.2.14 IFM Electronic
13.2.15 HTM Sensors
14 Adjacent and Related Markets
15 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vne5ui
Attachment