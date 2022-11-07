Global Safety Light Curtain Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Advent of Safety Light Curtains with Digital Indicators Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Safety Light Curtain Market by Safety Level Type (Type 2, Type 4), Component (LEDs, Photoelectric Cells, Control Units, Display Units), Resolution (9-24mm, 25-90mm, More Than 90mm), Application, Industry, and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global safety light curtain market is expected to grow from USD 1.03 billion in 2022 to USD 1.44 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to dominate the safety light curtain market for automotive industry from 2022 to 2027

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the safety light curtain market for the automotive industry during the forecast period. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027. The automotive industry plays a major role in the growth of developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil.

According to the Organization Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA), the automotive market registered a growth of ~6% in Asia-Pacific (in terms of sales of new vehicles). Further, according to OICA, from 2020 to 2021, the increase in registration or sales of new vehicles (of all types) in India was ~4% year-on-year and reached 26.3 million vehicle units. These numbers indicate that the automotive industry in India is on the rise, supporting the growth of the safety light curtain market for the automotive industry in the country.

Robotics segment is expected to dominate the safety light curtain market throughout the forecast period

The robotics application is expected to account for the largest size of the safety light curtain market throughout the forecast period. The safety light curtains with resolution ranging from 25mm to 90mm include hand and arm detection are generally deployed in robotics application; this specification is available for both type 2 and 4 safety light curtains.

Besides, the stringent safety regulations associated with robot deployment at workplaces are fueling the demand for safety light curtains. The increasing deployment of robots in various industries, such as automotive, semiconductor & electronics, and food & beverage, is propelling the segment's growth.

Safety light curtain market in Asia-Pacific region to register highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027

The safety light curtain market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Further, Asia-Pacific is also expected to account for the largest share of safety light curtain market throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific accounted for ~40% of the safety light curtain market in 2021.

The region is a major provider as well user of safety light curtain technology and is expected to provide ample growth opportunities for the safety light curtain providers in the market. Asia-Pacific has been a major contributor to the growth of the overall safety light curtain market as the region is emerging as an important hub for automobile manufacturing. In addition, the presence of major safety light curtain OEMs in the region such as OMRON (Japan), KEYENCE (Japan), and IDEC (Japan) further boosts the adoption of safety light curtains in Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Safety Light Curtain Market

4.2 Safety Light Curtain Market, by Application

4.3 Safety Light Curtain Market in Asia-Pacific, by Industry and Country

4.4 Safety Light Curtain Market, by Industry

4.5 Safety Light Curtain Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise of Digital Platforms in Manufacturing

5.2.1.2 Increased Use of Robotics in Packaging Industry

5.2.1.3 Stringent Workplace Safety Regulations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Inability of Safety Light Curtains to Protect from Secondary Hazards

5.2.2.2 Need for Regular Maintenance

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advent of Safety Light Curtains with Digital Indicators

5.2.3.2 Industrial Growth in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific and Other Parts of World

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited Awareness Regarding Benefits of Safety Light Curtains Among SMEs

5.2.4.2 Shortage of Certified Safety Professionals

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

6 Safety Light Curtain Market, by Safety Level Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Type 2

6.2.1 Suitable for Small Assembly Equipment, Automated Production Equipment, Packing Machines, Etc.

6.3 Type 4

6.3.1 Designed for High-Risk Applications Such as Cutting, Pressing, and Welding Machines

7 Safety Light Curtain Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Light-Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

7.2.1 Primary Component in Safety Light Curtains

7.3 Photoelectric Cells

7.3.1 Help Improve Safety Light Curtain Efficiency by Detecting Infrared Beams

7.4 Control Units

7.4.1 Ensure Proper Functioning of Industrial Equipment and Plant Safety

7.5 Display Units

7.5.1 Help Operators Identify or Notify Errors During Operations

7.6 Other Components

7.6.1 Enclosures

7.6.2 Mirrors

8 Safety Light Curtain Market, by Resolution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 9-24 mm

8.2.1 Required for High-Risk Locations and Optimum Space Utilization

8.3 25-90 mm

8.3.1 Suitable for Areas Involving Moderate Risks

8.4 More Than 90 mm

8.4.1 Installed in Warehouses for Access Control and Long-Distance Scanning

9 Safety Light Curtain Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Packaging

9.2.1 Use of Safety Light Curtains to Protect Personnel from Accident-Prone Zones

9.3 Material Handling

9.3.1 Adoption of Safety Light Curtains to Prevent Intrusion by Persons or Unexpected Objects

9.4 Robotics

9.4.1 Implementation of Curtains to Protect Area Between Robotic Work Cell and Remaining Plant

9.5 Assembly

9.5.1 Deployment of Safety Light Curtains to Ensure Hazard-Free Working Environment in Assembly Lines

9.6 Other Applications

10 Safety Light Curtain Market, by Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.2.1 Thriving Automotive Industry to Generate Need for Safety Light Curtains

10.3 Semiconductor & Electronics

10.3.1 Increasing Use of Smartphones, Smart Televisions, and Smart Wearable Devices Propels Market Growth

10.4 Food & Beverage

10.4.1 Need to Safeguard Personnel while Process Handling and Packaging to Boost Market Growth

10.5 Healthcare

10.5.1 Rising Use of Safety Light Curtains to Ensure Worker Safety to Drive Market

10.6 Other Industries

11 Safety Light Curtain Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

12.2.1 Product Portfolio

12.2.2 Regional Focus

12.2.3 Industry Footprint

12.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Play

12.3 Top Company Revenue Analysis

12.4 Market Share Analysis, 2021

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant, 2021

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Companies

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Safety Light Curtain Market: Company Footprint (25 Companies)

12.7 Competitive Scenarios and Trends

12.7.1 Product Launches

12.7.2 Deals

12.7.3 Others

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Omron

13.1.2 Keyence

13.1.3 Sick

13.1.4 Rockwell Automation

13.1.5 Panasonic

13.1.6 Schneider Electric

13.1.7 Datalogic

13.1.8 Pepperl+Fuchs

13.1.9 Banner Engineering

13.1.10 Leuze Electronic

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 Wenglor Sensoric

13.2.2 Balluff

13.2.3 ABB

13.2.4 Euchner

13.2.5 Reer

13.2.6 IDEC

13.2.7 Pliz

13.2.8 Smartscan

13.2.9 Rockford Systems

13.2.10 Orbital Systems

13.2.11 Pinnacle Systems

13.2.12 Contrinex

13.2.13 Schmersal

13.2.14 IFM Electronic

13.2.15 HTM Sensors

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vne5ui

Attachment