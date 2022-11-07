Sleep Apnea Devices Market Set to Reach Valuation of USD 7,716.59 Million with Healthy CAGR of 7.60% by 2029, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth, Key Players and Revenue Forecast

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep Apnea Devices Market ” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides a broader perspective of the marketplace with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases survival and succeeding in the market. Insights and analysis into the Sleep Apnea Devices market are included in the Sleep Apnea Devices market study, with support from a SWOT analysis. The research delves into the market's various forces, including what's driving it, what's holding it back, the obstacles standing in the way, and the potential opportunities and new innovations that lie ahead. The Sleep Apnea Devices report equips you with in-depth knowledge and information on the ever-evolving market landscape, existing market conditions, anticipated future trends or market expectations, the competitive landscape, and the strategies of your rivals, all of which are useful in formulating your own plans to excel in the marketplace. The Sleep Apnea Devices market report was created with the client's needs in mind to maximize the client's return on investment (ROI).

The large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients is escalating the growth of sleep apnea devices market. Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market was valued at USD 4,123.98 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7,716.59 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.60% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

REPORT METRICS

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Sleep apnea refers to a sleep disorder where breathing stops for at least 10 seconds in the affected individual, resulting in disrupted and irregular breathing patterns. The disorder reduces the oxygen saturation in the blood that circulates in the body. Sleep apnea devices are generally used as therapeutic and diagnostic devices for treating central sleep apnea syndrome, complex sleep apnea syndrome and obstructive sleep apnea syndrome.

Sleep apnea devices are widely used for facilitating and managing breathing in sleep apnea patients. Sleep apnea devices facilitate steady oxygen flow, and help in airway management and normal breathing.

Recent Developments

Oventus Medical announced their partnership with Aeroflow Healthcare in June’2021. The partnership aims to offer Oventus’ obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) treatment solutions directly to consumers via sleep clinics in the US.

Oventus Medical launched 02Vent Optima in February’2021. The product is a customizable oral appliance therapy device that provide an alternative to CPAP therapy through GoPAPfree in the US.

Some of the major players operating in the Sleep Apnea Devices market are

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Itamar Medical Ltd. (Israel)

Natus Medical Incorporated (US)

CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD (China)

ResMed (US)

BMC Medical Co., Ltd. (China)

SomnoMed (Australia)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand)

Medicom MTD Ltd (Russia)

Somnowell (UK)

Compumedics Limited (Australia)

SIBELMED (Barcelona)

APEX MEDICAL CORP. (Taiwan)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (US)

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (Japan)

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC (US)

nox medical (Iceland)

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc. (US)

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc. (US)

Braebon Medical Corporation (Canada)Löwenstein Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG. (Germany)

Nyxoah SA (Belgium

Opportunities for Key Players:

Furthermore, increase in demand for home sleep apnea tests (HSATs) extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, focus on mHealth (mobile health), video telemedicine, and artificial intelligence will further expand the market.

Favorable Reimbursements

The presence of favorable reimbursements and financial aid for sleep apnea devices and therapies acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of sleep apnea devices market.

Need For Efficient Treatment

The rise in need for efficient treatment in remote, and emerging areas accelerate the market growth.

Awareness about the Ill Effects

The increase in the awareness about the ill effects of untreated sleep apnea further influence the market.

Segmentation Covered: Sleep Apnea Devices Market

By Diseases Type

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome

Central Sleep Apnea Syndrome

Complex Sleep Apnea Syndrome

By Type

Devices

Therapy

By Patient Demographics

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

By End User

Hospital/Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Specialty Care Center

By Distribution Channel

Direct Tender

Retail Sales

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the sleep apnea devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the sleep apnea devices market because of the prevalence of respiratory disorders within the region.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the geriatric population and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases in the region.

Important Facts about This Market Report:

This sleep apnea devices research report reveals this business overview, product overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, supply chain analysis, and import/export details

The Industry report captivates different approaches and procedures endorsed by the market key players to make crucial business decisions

This research presents some parameters such as production value, marketing strategy analysis, Distributors/Traders and effect factors are also mentioned

The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed

The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report

Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth

The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market Regulations Market Overview Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Component Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Gene Type Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Gene Synthesis Type Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Application Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Method Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By End User Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Distribution Channel Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market, By Region Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile

